Genshin Impact Hu Tao build: Best Artifact Set and weapons in 2023

Hu Tao is arguably the strongest pyro DPS unit in Genshin Impact. She is getting a rerun in a few days' time, which means several players will roll for her.

Therefore, a detailed guide for Hu Tao, including her artifact set and weapons, has been discussed in this article. The character's artifacts are quite easy to farm on account of her flexibility as a character.

ᒐIN @yeahitsjin Hu Tao Build update! She now has 7 more crit dmg Hu Tao Build update! She now has 7 more crit dmg 😍 https://t.co/yuqcUff8W7

Apart from that, Hu Tao has really good scaling, which means that she can deal a lot of damage even with average artifacts. She is also quite free-to-play friendly and can reach peak potential at constellation 0 itself.

Detailed build guide for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact version 3.4

Hu Tao's banner in Genshin Impact will arrive on February 8, 2023. Therefore, players have some time to farm her artifacts and get her ready on day one itself.

Hu Tao has two different builds depending on the kind of artifact set she ends up using. Players can go for a charged attack build as well as an all-round one. Details regarding both of those have been provided below.

Hu Tao charged attack build

The charged attack build for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact requires the following artifact set:

Shimenawa's Reminiscence x4

The stat requirements for each artifact set have been provided below. The one in the bracket denotes the main stat and the ones after the colon denote the sub-stats.

Feather (Attack): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP, Elemental Mastery

Flower (HP): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Elemental Mastery

Circlet (Crit Rate/Crit Damage): Crit Rate/Crit Damage, HP, Elemental Mastery

Sands (HP): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Elemental Mastery

Goblet (Pyro Damage Bonus): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP, Elemental Mastery

In this build, Hu Tao will rely on her charged attacks and will never use her ultimate ability. However, the damage output from the charged attacks will be massive. Apart from that, HP is very important for her alongside Crit Rate, Crit Damage, and Elemental Mastery.

Hu Tao all-round build

The all-round build for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact requires the following artifact set:

Crimson Witch of Flames x4

The stat requirements for each set piece have been provided below:

Feather (Attack): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP, Elemental Mastery

Flower (HP): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Elemental Mastery

Circlet (Crit Rate/Crit Damage): Crit Rate/Crit Damage, HP, Elemental Mastery

Sands (HP): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, Elemental Mastery

Goblet (Pyro Damage Bonus): Crit Rate, Crit Damage, HP, Elemental Mastery

In this build, Hu Tao will deal less damage with her charged attacks, but the ultimate will have immense nuke potential. In this build, players can consider going for a triple crown Hu Tao.

Weapon requirement for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Lastly, when it comes to weapons, Hu Tao does not have a lot of options. The ones that she can use for maximum damage output are as follows:

Staff of Homa

Deathmatch (R5)

Dragon's Bane (R5)

Blackcliff Polearm (R5)

Unfortunately, unless players are running the Staff of Homa, all the other four-star options need to be refinement level five for maximum damage. If not, then atleast refinement level three is needed.

Dragon's Bane is probably her second best weapon if the Staff of Homa is not there. Deathmatch and Blackcliff Polearm are quite useful as they provide both damage as well help to balance stats.

Poll : 0 votes