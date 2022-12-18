Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Yelan, Hu Tao, Xiao, and weapon reruns

Current Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks suggest that Xiao and Alhaitham are in the first phase, while Hu Tao and Yelan rerun banners occur in the second. Such details are always subject to change, but there is a solid chance that this information is accurate.

That would mean:

First Phase Character Event Wishes: Alhaitham and Xiao

Alhaitham and Xiao First Phase Weapon Epitome Invocation: Light of Foliar Sanction and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear

Light of Foliar Sanction and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear Second Phase Character Event Wishes: Hu Tao and Yelan

Hu Tao and Yelan Second Phase Character Epitome Invocation: Staff of Homa and Aqua Simulacra

The actual leaks can be seen down below.

Genshin Impact 3.4 banner leaks: Yelan, Hu Tao, Xiao, and weapon rerun details

The first leak comes from the above Reddit post. Alhaitham and Xiao will supposedly be on the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.4 banners, which is expected to be released around January 18, 2023. It is vital to mention that this leak hasn't been confirmed to be accurate yet.

Some other Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks point to Alhaitham being on the first phase, but they don't mention Xiao being there. It's possible that the Xiao part is false, but Travelers won't know for certain until HoYoverse announces the actual banners.

This leak would also point to Light of Foliar Sanction and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear being the featured 5-star weapons for Epitome Invocation. No featured 4-star characters or weapons are known yet.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Image of Yukizero. Once again, this aligns with what we know.



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + ?

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan



The remainder will be released at a later time. [Reliable] Image of Yukizero. Once again, this aligns with what we know.3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + ?3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + YelanThe remainder will be released at a later time. https://t.co/JJb0Pv4G8t

This particular leak is considered credible within the leaking community. Apparently, Hu Tao, Yelan, and their signature weapons will all be summonable in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4. This phase is expected to begin around February 8, 2023.

No 4-star characters or weapons have been leaked for any banners right now. It is important to note that while Yaoyao has been confirmed to appear in this update, there are no credible leaks stating which Event Wish will feature her.

The last time these characters and weapons were summonable

Hu Tao has had the longest absence of the bunch (Image via HoYoverse)

Just for the sake of reference, here are the last times each character and weapon were available to summon in this game before Genshin Impact 3.4:

Alhaitham: N/A

N/A Light of Foliar Sanction: N/A

N/A Xiao: Version 2.7 (May 31 ~ June 21, 2022)

Version 2.7 (May 31 ~ June 21, 2022) Primordial Jade-Winged Spear: Version 2.7 (May 31 ~ June 21, 2022)

Version 2.7 (May 31 ~ June 21, 2022) Hu Tao: Version 2.2 (November 2 ~ November 23, 2021)

Version 2.2 (November 2 ~ November 23, 2021) Staff of Homa: Version 2.2 (November 2 ~ November 23, 2021)

Version 2.2 (November 2 ~ November 23, 2021) Yelan: Version 2.7 (May 31 ~ June 21, 2022)

Version 2.7 (May 31 ~ June 21, 2022) Aqua Simulacra: Version 2.7 (May 31 ~ June 21, 2022)

It's been over a year since Hu Tao was available for players to pull. Similarly, Xiao and Yelan had banners at the same time back in Version 2.7, which was nearly six months ago.

No sign of Ayaka or Shenhe

Many Travelers thought Ayaka would be in an Event Wish due to her skin being in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Some old Genshin Impact 3.4 rumors pointed to Ayaka and Shenhe possibly having some Event Wishes in this update. However, the recent leaks seem to discredit those old rumors. Ayaka will still get a skin in this update, but she won't appear on a banner.

These two characters have been absent from Event Wishes for several months now. It is currently unknown when they will finally become summonable again.

Poll : Which banner phase do you like more? Alhaitham + Xiao Hu Tao + Yelan 0 votes