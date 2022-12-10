Genshin Impact Alhaitham materials list: Ascension resources and Talent books

Alhaitham's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials have been leaked via the latest Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks. Travelers curious to pre-farm everything for him should check out this article to find out everything revealed thus far.

Keep in mind that this content is subject to change. Even so, most of the past leaks that datamined a character's Ascension Materials have been accurate, making the latest Alhaitham leaks pretty reliable. It is also worth noting that Yaoyao had her resources leaked, but this rumor roundup will focus solely on Alhaitham's materials.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Alhaitham's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials

His official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a full list of what has been leaked for Alhaitham's Ascension Materials thus far:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragments

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunks

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

168x Sand Grease Pupa

46x Pseudo-Stamens

18x Faded Red Satins

30x Trimmed Red Silks

36x Rich Red Brocades

420,000 Mora

Pseudo-Stamens comes from a new boss that will debut in Genshin Impact 3.4. Thus, you cannot pre-farm it. The boss is the Wind-Bitten Sandworm, and since it doesn't drop the Nagadus Emerald items, you will still need to defeat another boss to get those Ascension Materials.

At the very least, you can pre-farm the Nagadus Emerald items by defeating one of the two bosses:

Dendro Hypostasis

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

You can beat one and then do the other to let the respawn time pass.

Sand Grease Pupa is a new item, so you cannot pre-farm that, either. You can still farm the remaining Ascension Materials to save time for this character's release date in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Faded Red Satins, Trimmed Red Silks, and Rich Red Brocades are all dropped by The Eremites in Sumeru's Desert. The above interactive map should simplify things if you want to pre-farm these items.

Travelers can get Mora in various ways, most notably by clearing Blossoms of Wealth that spawn in random locations across the overworld.

Alhaitham Talent Level-Up Materials

An old screenshot of this character (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a complete list of all the leaked Talent Level-Up Materials for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4 for all three Talents:

9x Teachings of Ingenuity

63x Guides to Ingenuity

114x Philosophies of Ingenuity

18x Faded Red Satins

66x Trimmed Red Silks

93x Rich Red Brocades

18x Mirror of Mushins

3x Crowns of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The Steeple of Ignorance's location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get the Ingenuity Books by completing the Steeple of Ignorance on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. If it's not one of those days, you will have to pre-farm something else.

The Red Talent Level-Up Materials were covered in the previous section, with the interactive map featuring The Eremites. Similarly, you can still complete Blossoms of Wealth to get Mora if you lack it.

You can't pre-farm Crowns of Insight since you only get one of them per major event from each Version Update.

You must complete the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest to access the boss known as Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal. Defeating it once a week will allow you to obtain the Mirror of Mushin Talent Level-Up Material in Genshin Impact.

That covers everything leaked about Alhaitham's resources and how you can pre-farm them.

