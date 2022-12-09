Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Alhaitham gameplay, new Desert region, and more

Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing posts have confirmed the debut of Alhaitham in the upcoming patch 3.4 update. Alongside them, reliable sources have offered several leaks about new content. This article will focus on those that concern the following:

Alhaitham's leaked gameplay footage

New upcoming desert region

New boss for Alhaitham's ascension

New Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks reveal Alhaitham's abilities, new desert region, and more

The leaked gameplay footage showcases Alhaitham's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. The former of the two, An Elaboration of Form, acts as some sort of mobility skill and allows Alhaitham to rapidly dash in any direction and deal Dendro damage. After using it, his normal attacks become infused with Dendro, allowing him to continue inflicting damage of that element.

His Elemental Burst, Fetters of Phenomen, on the other hand, is an AoE (area of effect) attack that deals massive Dendro damage to enemies in Genshin Impact. When it's cast, Alhaitham deals damage to nearby enemies by summoning the zone that players can see in the leaked footage above. Enemies inside it take high Dendro damage from the bouncing lasers.

Based on the leaks, this Elemental Burst requires 70 energy charge to cast and has an 18-second cooldown before it can be re-cast.

New desert region and boss will be introduced in Genshin Impact 3.4

The latest leaks have confirmed that the Sumeru Desert will introduce a new region in update 3.4. The area in question can be noticed in Genshin Impact's current version but cannot be accessed due to the game's invisible wall. This region will include the never-ending sandstorm happening on the northern side of the Sumeru Desert. There's a possibility that players might be able to learn more about this storm and its history through some quests.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



The Last Prince of the Sands



An eyeless predator from deep within the Great Red Sand that will use sound and the quaking of the earth to seek out its prey.



#原神 #Genshin Wind-Bitten Sandworm world boss for #Alhaitham The Last Prince of the Sands

An eyeless predator from deep within the Great Red Sand that will use sound and the quaking of the earth to seek out its prey.

The area will not only give players fresh places and enemies to discover but also introduce a boss. The new entity is called Wind-bitten Sandworm and also has a nickname, Last Prince of the Sands. The boss of the Great Red Sand does not seem to have eyes. Instead, it uses sounds and earth vibrations to seek and hunt down its prey.

Based on the leaked picture above, it can be safely assumed that the Wind-bitten Sandworm uses Anemo-infused attacks. Additionally, Genshin Impact players will need to hunt this new boss for Ascension Materials. Since it uses Anemo attacks, gamers can expect it to drop Vayuda Turquoise gemstones, along with Alhaitham's Ascension Materials called Pseudo-Stamens.

Based on the leaks, the new boss doesn't drop Nagadu’s Emerald gemstones. Hence, players will have to defeat it enough times to collect around 46 Pseudo-Stamens to max out Alhaitham's Ascension. With a wide range of content set to arrive in the game next month, the update 3.4 is sure to be a blast.

