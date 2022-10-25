Genshin Impact Alhaitham leaks: Release date, skills, and abilities

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of new information about the game's upcoming characters, including the mysterious Alhaitham. These leaks detail info about his abilities and unique kit, along with revealing his possible release date.

Fans who are planning to summon for Alhaitham will definitely want to check out these early leaks, as it seems that he will have a very in-depth kit. He looks to be a strong Dendro character based on these leaks, though his exact role in a team is still undetermined.

Alhaitham leaks reveal his release date and skills in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leakers have revealed new information about the mysterious Alhaitham, including new details about his skills. Players only got a brief glimpse of Alhaitham's power as they explored Sumeru, and according to these leaks, it seems that he can wield a ton of Dendro abilities in combat. Leaks have already revealed that Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro Sword wielder, and his release date isn't too far away.

Genshin News & Info (Leaks) @Genshin5stars [Genshin] [Questionable]



Release Roadmap



3.3 Banner 1 - Wanderer (w/ Faruzan)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5 Star) + Yaoyao (4 Star - Polearm)

3.5 - Dehya (5 Star) + Mika (4 Star)

According to the latest leaks, Alhaitham is set to be released during Genshin Impact's 3.4 update. This update is expected to arrive around January 11, meaning that if Alhaitham is on the first banner of the update, fans can expect his release to fall on the same day as the update. He will also be arriving alongside the long-awaited 4-star Dendro character Yaoyao, meaning players have a lot to look forward to in this update.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



E: Throws a "ForlornLotus", has 2 versions Press and Hold, when on the field, Alhaitham goes into "ForlornLotus Mode" and his NA can mark enemies. The "ForlornLotus" has 3 levels. (His weapon also changes to "RuneWeapon")



According to the new leaks, Alhaitham's Elemental Skill is the ability that has the most information revealed about it. Upon activation, Alhaitham will throw a Forlorn Lotus onto the battlefield, and players can either tap or hold the button to change how far the lotus is launched.

After releasing the Forlorn Lotus, Alhaitham will enter a new state that is referred to as Forlorn Lotus Mode. In this state, his Normal Attacks will mark enemies, but the effects of this mark are currently unknown. Reportedly, his weapon type also changes to "RuneWeapon" in the code, though whether this implies a unique weapon (like that of Raiden Shogun) or just an elemental infusion is currently unknown.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Q: Alhaitham unleashes some type of "fog", upon activating the burst The "Forlorn Lotus"'s ATK gets buffed (?) and gets also "Elemental Durability"

(Seems Q is a confusing to read)



Alhaitham's Elemental Burst has been leaked as well, and it appears to release some kind of Dendro fog onto the battlefield. Upon activating his Elemental Burst, Alhaitham's Forlorn Lotus will gain a damage buff, and this will likely also apply to his Forlorn Lotus Mode. The Lotus itself also seems to gain some additional durability, though whether this means that the Lotus serves as a taunting summon (like Itto's Ushi or Ganyu's Ice Lotus) is currently unknown.

naevis (taylor's version) @naevisleaks Alhaitham - Dendro Sword



E: has press and hold

both press and spawn throw a lotus, im guessing its the same as yaoyao and itto

when on field with haitham, his weapon changes, and he goes into "ForlornLotus mode"



Based on these leaks, it appears that Alhaitham will be an on-field DPS character, given that all of his skills seem to benefit him in particular. Alhaitham may be the first such Dendro DPS character, which will definitely be an interesting playstyle, given that Dendro mainly focuses on team-based reactions.

