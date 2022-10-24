Two new artifact sets to be released in Genshin Impact 3.3, according to leak

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring a ton of new content to the game, including two new artifact sets that will provide players with a variety of unique effects. Leaks have revealed that these sets will provide buffs that boost the effects of the Bloom reaction and Plunging Attacks. These artifacts will likely drop from upcoming domains released in Sumeru, and they look to be great on characters like Nahida and possibly even Scaramouche.

The exact numbers on these artifacts are yet to be leaked, but their effects have been revealed. Fans can find out more about these upcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 artifacts here.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leak reveals two new artifact sets

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



4-piece effect: After a charged attack on the enemy, the attack speed is increased by xx%, providing a normal, charged and plunge attack damage increase buff that lasts for N seconds.



#原神 #Genshin New Artifact Set: 居尔套4-piece effect: After a charged attack on the enemy, the attack speed is increased by xx%, providing a normal, charged and plunge attack damage increase buff that lasts for N seconds. #Genshin lmpact New Artifact Set: 居尔套4-piece effect: After a charged attack on the enemy, the attack speed is increased by xx%, providing a normal, charged and plunge attack damage increase buff that lasts for N seconds. #原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact

Genshin Impact 3.3 has had two new artifact sets leaked, and they look to provide some powerful effects. These artifact sets will drop from a new domain that is likely to be added somewhere in Sumeru, though the exact information is still unknown. These artifacts have some very specific effects that will allow them to be utilized on certain characters like Nilou and Nahida, or characters like Xiao and Scaramouche. Fans may want to conserve some extra Resin and Mora to level these artifacts up after hearing what their set bonuses can do.

The first new artifact set is known as the Flower God Set, and its 4-piece set effect will increase the damage dealt by Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon by an unknown amount. Each time that players trigger the Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, it will increase the damage boost by an unknown percentage as well.

This effect stacks with a short trigger interval, and each stack is calculated independently. This effect also applies off-field, meaning characters who trigger the blooms off-field will also gain the damage bonus. This is key for characters who trigger Blooms off-field, like the Dendro Traveler or Nilou. Players will also want to use this in Hyperbloom teams, as the damage boost will likely be quite significant.

tuna (167/180) @aslandehya 3.3 patch will be nilou’s wonder patch



new artifacts & new 4* HP% sword



3.3 patch will be nilou’s wonder patch new artifacts & new 4* HP% sword https://t.co/K0w7k8DN9l

This set looks incredible for characters like Nahida and characters in Nilou's teams who will want to trigger the Bloom reaction as much as possible. These artifacts look like a great way to boost Bloom damage, and fans who use this reaction on their teams will want to make sure they farm for the Flower God set when it releases.

The second artifact set's name has not been translated yet, but its effects are pretty simple. After a Charged Attack hits an enemy, the wielder's Attack Speed will be increased by an unknown percentage. After this, their Normal, Charged, and Plunge Attack damage will increase for a certain amount of time.

This damage boost will likely be significant due to the fact that it doesn't seem to have a stacking effect. Fans will want to take advantage of this artifact set on characters like Xiao, Hu Tao, and Scaramouche (if the leaks about his kit are true).

Genshin Impact's new artifact sets look to bring some specific but powerful buffs to characters in the 3.3 update.

Poll : 0 votes