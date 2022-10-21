Genshin Impact x OnePlus collab to introduce new limited-edition Ace Pro with Hu Tao theme

Genshin Impact's latest collaboration is with the tech brand OnePlus, and they've partnered to create a limited-edition Ace Pro based on Hu Tao.

Hu Tao remains one of Genshin's most popular characters, and the Ace Pro is one of OnePlus' latest smartphones, so it makes sense for these two to come together. Fans will definitely want to check out this new phone, as it looks to have some incredible specifications along with an amazing design.

Players can find out more about this newly announced Genshin Impact and OnePlus collaboration in this article.

Genshin Impact: OnePlus collaboration for new Hu-Tao-themed Ace Pro

A new Genshin Impact collaboration has been announced, with some teaser images revealing a new Hu Tao themed OnePlus Ace Pro coming later this year. The Ace Pro is one of OnePlus' flagship smartphones that bring a ton of power for a great value, and the tech giant is a regular collaborator of HoYoverse.

Previously, they released a limited-edition Sucrose-themed phone that had an incredible design along with a unique fan gadget that could keep the phone cool during gameplay.

Now it seems like the companies are partnering up once again to create a unique Hu Tao themed smartphone that will mix the aesthetics of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor's director with the OnePlus Ace Pro.

This phone will likely have colors similar to the brown and red that Hu Tao wears, along with special patterning referencing the Funeral Parlor and the character's unique abilities. The phone is also likely to have a special UI referencing Hu Tao, with the possibility of unique start-up animations and sounds as well.

The phone will also come in a unique display box that looks to feature Hu Tao and some ghosts in what seems to be a display case of some kind. The unboxing experience of this unique Genshin Impact smartphone is sure to be an incredible one.

The accessories that will come with the phone are currently unknown. It's likely that the device will come with some special extra items, similar to the Sucrose phone's attachable fan.

The phone will officially be revealed on at 7:00 pm on October 24, 2022, during a livestream on Bilibili. Players can tune in to get their first look at the phone, along with extra details and other information about its packaging and more. According to early information, it seems like there may be some unique 2D animation showcased during this livestream, which will definitely be worth tuning in to see.

Fans can currently pre-register to be able to purchase this phone, though it will be a lot harder for those in the west to pick up. The phone will go on sale at a pop-up event that will occur on October 29 in Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Overseas players will likely need to get the phone shipped to them through a third party. Considering the quality of this collaboration, the device will definitely be a must-have for Hu Tao's fans.

Genshin Impact's newest collaboration looks to be an incredible crossover between one of OnePlus' flagship phones and Hu Tao.

