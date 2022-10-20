When and Where to watch Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream

Genshin Impact 3.2's livestream date has been leaked, and players will be able to tune into a ton of new content when the stream begins on October 23. The stream is set to reveal content from the game's version 3.2 update, which will feature the next phase of Sumeru's storyline, including a powerful new weekly boss.

The update will also include the playable debut of Nahida, the Dendro Archon of Sumeru who looks to be one of the strongest Dendro characters so far. Fans planning to summon Nahida will definitely want to watch this livestream to see her gameplay debut early.

Here's when and where players can watch the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.2: When and where the 3.2 livestream will take place

Genshin Impact's 3.2 livestream is set to take place on October 23 at 8 pm (UTC+8.) which translates to 8 am (UTC-4) for fans in the Western Hemipshere. Players will be able to view the stream in two different places depending on the language that they want to watch it in.

Fans who want to view the stream in Chinese can tune into the official Bilibili broadcast, while those who want to watch it in English will need to head over to the official Twitch stream. Both of these streams are set to take place on the same day, although fans will need to account for their timezone to make sure they can tune in.

The livestream will reveal new content that is set to arrive during the 3.2 update, including two new characters that will debut on the featured banner. The characters are the 5-star Dendro Catalyst Nahida and the 4-star Cryo Sword Layla. Both are set to arrive on the first banner of the update, and fans will get to see their kits in action for the first time.

SipSipSquad @sipsipsquad



Wishing everyone good luck on reruns and weapon banners!



Phase 1:



Phase 2: Yae Miko +



Join our discord to keep up with 3.2 leaks! Here are the upcoming 3.2 banners!Wishing everyone good luck on reruns and weapon banners!Phase 1: #Nahida #Yoimiya w/ Thundering Pulse & Floating DreamsPhase 2: Yae Miko + #Tartaglia w/ Polar Star & Kagura’s VerityJoin our discord to keep up with 3.2 leaks! #Genshin Here are the upcoming 3.2 banners! Wishing everyone good luck on reruns and weapon banners! Phase 1: #Nahida + #Yoimiya w/ Thundering Pulse & Floating DreamsPhase 2: Yae Miko + #Tartaglia w/ Polar Star & Kagura’s VerityJoin our discord to keep up with 3.2 leaks! #Genshin https://t.co/BPYlwvL8vR

Players will also get confirmation of the 5-star rerun characters set to appear during the 3.2 update thanks to the livestream. Currently, characters like Yoimiya, Yae Miko, and Childe are all expected to return with the 3.2 update, but fans will finally get official confirmation over the course of the stream.

Players can use the countdown above to find out when the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream is set to go live in their respective locations. The countdown is based on the leaked livestream date, so fans should make sure to keep an eye out for an official announcement with more information before October 23. But if the leaks are accurate, the stream should begin once the countdown ends.

With so many big reveals expected during the livestream, fans will definitely want to make sure they tune in when it begins this Sunday. Players will even get free Primogems just to tune in thanks to the game's livestream Redeem Codes. Gamers will only have to wait a few more days for their first look at Dendro Archon Nahida's gameplay and the new challenges and events that will arrive with the 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.2 livestream looks to be an event that fans won't want to miss out on.

Poll : 0 votes