Best Genshin Impact Nilou teams without Kokomi in patch 3.1

Genshin Impact's latest 5-star character Nilou can deal a ton of damage with the right team, and picking the right allies is crucial to taking advantage of her unique kit. However, Nilou's teams are a lot more flexible than they may seem, and fans have several options when it comes to how they utilize their Nilou in-game.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is widely considered to be one of Nilou's best Bloom teammates, but players who don't have her on their accounts can easily fill the spot with a replacement or even forgo the Bloom reaction entirely. Here are Nilou's best teams without Kokomi in Genshin Impact 3.1.

Nilou's best teams without Kokomi in Genshin Impact 3.1

Genshin Impact 3.1 has brought the release of Nilou, one of the game's most unique characters so far. This is due to Nilou's unique ascension passive, which only activates when her teams are restricted to Dendro and Hydro units. Given that there are only two healing-focused Hydro characters in the game, many players take advantage of Kokomi to fill the role of a healer on these teams. However, fans have a variety of options that can replace Kokomi, and they can even avoid using the passive at all.

1) Bloom team (Nilou/Dendro Traveler/Barbara/Collei)

This Bloom team takes advantage of the free 4-star Hydro healer Barbara instead of Kokomi. If players didn't manage to summon a copy or two of Barbara from the featured banner as they pulled for Nilou, they can easily acquire one for free from Genshin Impact's in-game missions.

Barbara is a strong healer who can also provide a Hydro aura around characters, making the Bloom reaction even easier to take advantage of. Nilou and Barbara work quite well together, and thanks to Barbara's built-in healing, she can be built with full Elemental Mastery to increase the damage of Nilou's Blooms even further.

2) Nilou Triple Hydro (Nilou/Xingqiu/Yelan or Ayato/Dendro Traveler)

Nilou can also work well on a team that utilizes three Hydro characters and stacks Elemental Mastery on the Dendro Traveler. This can split the damage between Nilou, Xingqiu, and Yelan or Ayato, allowing players to manage without needing a healer. This team will create tons of Bloom reactions thanks to all the Hydro application, meaning fans can clear out Abyss floors in just a few seconds if all their AOE Bloom procs hit.

3) Nilou International (Nilou/Kazuha/Bennett/Xiangling)

Nilou can work surprisingly well in an international team, taking the spot of Childe in a team with Kazuha, Bennett, and Xiangling. Thanks to her ability to deal both off-field and on-field Hydro application, Nilou can provide tons of opportunities for Xiangling to Vaporize her Elemental Burst, making it easy to clear out Abyss floors in seconds.

Players can go even further with this build by maximizing Nilou's burst damage, with a character like Sucrose providing extra Elemental Mastery. However, this is more single target focused, so it's best suited for defeating bosses quickly over runs of the Abyss.

Genshin Impact's 5-star character Nilou can work well with a variety of teams and doesn't necessarily need Sangonomiya Kokomi to function even in the hardest content like the Spiral Abyss.

