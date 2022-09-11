How to build Kokomi in Genshin Impact: Best builds and team comps in 2022

Genshin Impact 3.0 enters its second phase, as players can spend their primogems on two returning banners featuring fan favorites. Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi are the featured characters in their respective event banners, each having Dori, Sucrose, and Xinqiu.

This article focuses on the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, Sangonomiya Kokomi. She is a 5-star Hydro wielder and a Catalyst user focused on healing her party. However, she can be used in various ways in different parties, alongside weapons and artifact sets.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi guide: Artifacts, team comps, and weapons (2022)

1) Abilities

Similar to other characters in Genshin Impact, Kokomi also has a set of talents that involves an elemental skill, burst, normal attacks, passives, and special talents. Her skill is called Kurage's Oath, which spawns jellyfish, applying a "wet" status to allies, and healing them based on Kokomi's max HP.

Her elemental burst is called Nereid's Ascension, which changes her form and increases the attacks of her elemental skill based on Kokomi's HP. Landing normal or charged attacks will heal her and their allies based on her max HP. Her first passive talent will reset the duration of elemental skill if she casts her burst.

Kokomi burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Her second passive grants damage based on the character's healing bonus, all while the burst form is active. Hence, when it comes to prioritizing talent, Kokomi's skill and burst are her main focus as an off-field support. For a more on-field DPS and healing approach, leveling up all three talents equally is recommended.

2) Weapons

Prototype Amber (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi is a very F2P-friendly character if players are looking to build her in any way. Her signature weapon, Everlasting Moonglow, is her ideal option. However, spending primogems on a gear exclusive to two characters is not recommended. Instead, easily accessible weapons such as Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, Prototype Amber, and Hakushin Ring can work wonders.

Hakushin Ring (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Prototype Amber and Hakushin Ring can be crafted in-game by any blacksmith, as both weapons require a Catalyst billet and White Iron Chunk. The only difference between the two is the requirement of Crystal Chunk for Prototype Amber and Amethyst Lamp for Hakushin Ring.

If players insist on using a standard 5-star Catalyst, then Skyward Atlas is a decent choice.

3) Artifacts

Domain for Tenacity (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned before, Kokomi's versatility with various weapons, artifacts, and team comps makes her one of the best F2P units in the game. Thankfully, due to her scaling being based on HP, choosing artifacts isn't the hardest thing in the world.

For off-field support, be it healing or elemental reactions, 4-pc Tenacity of Millelith is the best choice. It grants bonus HP to Kokomi, as well as bonus attack damage to her allies after her elemental skill hits an opponent. However, her signature set, Ocean-Hued Clam, is directed towards a more on-field focused loadout.

Ocean-Hued Clam (Image via Genshin Impact)

The latter 4-pc grants Kokomi a 15% healing bonus and damage based on the healing done beforehand. Overall, these two sets are the go-to for two different playstyles of Kokomi.

4) Team comps

Electro off-field team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Electro and freeze team works best with this 5-star Hydro healer for various reasons. Firstly, if players are looking to take an off-field approach, having an electro battery like Fischl or Raiden Shogun is undoubtedly the best option for electro reactions. For permanent freeze, however, characters such as Ayaka, Ganyu, Rosaria, and even Kaeya work best with Kokomi.

Other characters can be any anemo EMs, such as Venti, Sucrose, or Kazuha. Hence, for an off-field electro-playstyle, Kokomi should be paired with the likes of Raiden, Kazuha, and Ayaka/Ganyu. Budget-friendly characters such as Fischl, Sucrose, and Kaeya can also easily replace this comp.

Perma freeze team for Kokomi (Image via Genshin Impact)

For an on-field perma-freeze comp, characters such as Rosaria and Sucrose can fit in really well, since Rosaria is considered a great cryo battery with her burst. Hence, the team comp of Kokomi, Sucrose, Rosaria, and Ganyu can help players freeze enemies in place permanently.

Kazuha is not recommended here as his plunge can shatter enemies out of the frozen state.

