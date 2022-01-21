Rosaria build guide for Genshin Impact: Best artifacts, stats priority, and weapons in 2022

Rosaria is a Cryo polearm user that got released in Genshin Impact 1.4. She is a member of the Church of Favonius, who acts as an assassin unlike other nuns at the Church. Her job usually involves killing and investigating any threats to Mondstadt, especially within the shadows.

However, as a playable character, Rosaria doesn't fall short of any other units in the game. With a burst that can deal AOE damage, she can be built for both a DPS and a supportive approach.

The following article will break down her builds for DPS and support, alongside the best teams to pair her up with.

Full Rosaria build guide in Genshin Impact for 2022

1) Skills and abilities

Rosaria's skills (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rosaria's skills are great for applying Cryo to her opponents, alongside Crit Rate to her party. The elemental skill can be very good for sustained damage on one unit, as it sends Rosaria behind her enemy, granting her bonus damage.

However, her ultimate skill, Rites of Termination, deals two ticks of Cryo Damage to enemies for 8 seconds with a 15-second cooldown. The duration of this skill can be increased by 4 seconds with her second Constellation.

Her passive skill, Regina Probetionum, increases the Crit Rate of her elemental skill by 12% for 5 seconds. Her other passive, Shadow Samaritan, grants the other party members an increased 15% Crit Rate based on Rosaria's Crit after casting the ultimate skill.

2) Artifacts

Rosaria's artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

The beauty of playing Rosaria is her versatility with any party. She can be built for Physical DPS, Cryo DPS, or Cryo support. Cryo builds will need her ultimate uptime to be as high as possible, while a physical build will require a huge boost in her normal attacks.

For a support build, artifact sets such as 2-piece Noblesse and 2-piece Emblem are great picks. Noblesse sets can provide bonus damage to the ultimate, whereas Emblem can provide Rosaria with Energy Recharge for quick ultimate uptime.

Other artifacts include a 2-piece Gladiator and 2-piece Noblesse for maximum Cryo Damage output throughout her ultimate. For a more Physical approach, 4-piece Pale Flame, 2-piece Bloodstained, and 2-piece Pale Flame are all viable options.

3) Weapons

Deathmatch (Image via Genshin Impact)

Maintaining Crit Rate on Rosaria is one of the most important stats to look out for while building support. However, for a more DPS approach, weapons like Staff of Homa and Vortex Vanquisher are among the top picks that anyone can get from gacha.

Other weapons such as Crescent Pike or even the Blackcliff Pole are the best among free gears.

For support builds, players can go for Deathmatch to provide extra Crit on party members. Favonius Lance and The Catch, too, are great picks for more Energy Recharge.

4) Best teams with synergies

Recommended team composition for Rosaria (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the release of Shenhe, it's almost impossible not to have her alongside other Cryo characters. She can significantly increase Rosaria's damage while applying Cryo on her own.

The team composition of Rosaria, Shenhe, Kazuha, and Bennett might have some of the best units that can work together due to their melting potential. For a more perma-freeze build, players can replace Bennett with Xinqiu as the latter can heal and keep enemies frozen with the other two Cryo units.

However, Kazuha can be replaced with Sucrose, alongside Shenhe with Xiangling for a more F2P-focused build.

5) Constellations

Rosaria's constellations (Image via Genshin Impact)

The only viable Constellation for Rosaria is on level 2, titled "Land Without Promise." It can increase the duration of her ultimate skill by 4 seconds, granting more Cryo Damage to enemies.

Her last constellation, Divine Retribution, can reduce the enemy's Physical Resistance by 20%, which can be very handy for DPS builds.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan