Genshin Impact 2.4: Amos' bow, Vortex Vanquisher, and all weapon banner release dates

Genshin Impact version 2.4 is right around the corner. Before data miners could post leaks, the developers themselves have confirmed the upcoming character and weapon banners.

The weapon banners in the next update will surprisingly include four signature weapons for the likes of Xiao, Ganyu, Zhongli, and Shenhe. These weapons are Calamity Queller, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, Amos' Bow, and Vortex Vanquisher.

Here's everything players need to know about the release date of weapon banners in Genshin Impact version 2.4.

Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear banner release date in Genshin Impact 2.4

Xiao and Shenhe will arrive in the first phase of the 2.4 update, and as usual, the character event wish banners will be accompanied by a brand-new 'Epitome Invocation' banner.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be released worldwide on January 5, 2022. Naturally, the update will be preceded by a 5-6 hour maintenance break.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Calamity Queller (Polearm) and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Polearm)!

Accordingly, players can expect Calamity Queller and the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear banner to be available on January 5, 2022.

Alongside the five-star Polearms, the following four-star weapons will have a boosted drop-rate:

Favonius Warbow - (4-star Bow)

The Flute - (4-star Sword)

Lithic Spear - (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Greatsword - Claymore

The Widsith - (4-star Catalyst)

Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher weapon banner release date in Genshin Impact 2.4

In the second phase of the 2.4 update, players will witness the return of Ganyu and Zhongli. The value of the dual re-run banners will significantly increase with the Epitome Invocation (weapon) banner that will feature Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!

Based on the 21-day fixed banner cycle of Genshin Impact, it is safe to assume that Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher will be available on January 26, 2022.

The following four-star weapons will have a boosted drop rate in the banner:

Dragon's Bane - (4-star Sword)

Lithic Blade - (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Codex - (4-star Catalyst)

Favonius Sword - (4-star Sword)

Sacrifical Bow - (4-star Bow)

Players were already delighted with the Genshin Impact 2.4 Special Program as it contained a ton of exciting announcements. The character and weapon banners are even better, because all the featured five-star weapons are brilliant and free-to-play (F2P) players won't regret wishing for them as well.

As of now, the Genshin Impact community can wish for Itto, Gorou, and the Redhorn Stonethresher to create powerful Geo teams. The rise of the Geo element seems inevitable at this point, considering that the next update will bring Yun Jin and Zhongli.

