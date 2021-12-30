List of ascension materials to collect for Ganyu before Genshin Impact 2.4 rerun 

Ganyu is set to receive her long awaited rerun in the second half of the Genshin Impact 2.4 patch. Therefore, players all across the world are tightly holding onto their hard earned primogems.

However, once the players do end up pulling her, they need to ascend her to the maximum possible level. Thus collecting the various ascension materials for Ganyu from now on will make life easier for the players.

Getting hold of Ganyu’s ascension materials is not very hard. However, they are a bit tedious when compared to other characters within the game.

Qingxin flowers and Whopperflower Nectar among the most needed Genshin Impact materials for Ganyu

Ganyu is arguably one of the best DPS characters within the game. In fact, she is widely regarded as amongst the top 3 of all DPS characters within Genshin Impact.

One of the best things about Ganyu is that, even after one year, her kit and her damage has aged very well. While Genshin Impact keeps introducing new characters every six weeks, Ganyu remains as the undisputed queen of damage.

However, merely pulling Ganyu will not be enough. Just like every character, players will need to ascend her to level 90 before feeling the difference of power when compared to others. Thus, players need to start collecting her ascension materials right away in order to do that.

The ascension materials that Ganyu will need are,

Shivada Jade Silver

Hoarfrost Core (Obtained from Cryo Regisvine in Monstadt)

Whopperflower Nectar

Qingxin Flowers

The level wise ascension materials for Ganyu are listed below:

Energy Nectar, Shimmering Nectar and Whopperflower Nectar respectively (Image via Genshin Impact)

Level 20

1 Shivada Jade Silver

3 Qingxin Flowers

3 Whopperflower Nectar

20000 Mora

Level 40

3 Shivada Jade Fragment

2 Hoarfrost Core

10 Qingxin Flowers

15 Whopperflower Nectar

40000 Mora

Level 50

6 Shivada Jade Fragment

4 Hoarfrost Core

20 Qingxin Flowers

12 Shimmering Nectar

60000 Mora

Hoarfrost Core and Qingxin Flowers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Level 60

3 Shivada Jade Chunk

8 Hoarfrost Core

30 Qingxin Flowers

18 Shimmering Nectar

80000 Mora

Level 70

6 Shivada Jade Chunk

12 Hoarfrost Core

45 Qingxin Flowers

12 Energy Nectar

100000 Mora

Shivada Jade Gemstone, Chunk, Fragment and Silver (Image via Genshin Impact)

Level 80

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

20 Hoarfrost Core

60 Qingxin Flowers

24 Energy Nectar

120000 Mora

While most of the materials are easy to obtain, Whopperflower Nectar is a bit tedious. It involves farming Whopperflowers all across the map and that can take quite a while. Therefore, collecting all materials from now on is definitely recommended.

