List of ascension materials to collect for Ganyu before Genshin Impact 2.4 rerun 

Ganyu is set to receive her long awaited rerun in the second half of the Genshin Impact 2.4 patch. Therefore, players all across the world are tightly holding onto their hard earned primogems.
However, once the players do end up pulling her, they need to ascend her to the maximum possible level. Thus collecting the various ascension materials for Ganyu from now on will make life easier for the players.
Getting hold of Ganyu’s ascension materials is not very hard. However, they are a bit tedious when compared to other characters within the game.
Qingxin flowers and Whopperflower Nectar among the most needed Genshin Impact materials for Ganyu
Ganyu is arguably one of the best DPS characters within the game. In fact, she is widely regarded as amongst the top 3 of all DPS characters within Genshin Impact.
One of the best things about Ganyu is that, even after one year, her kit and her damage has aged very well. While Genshin Impact keeps introducing new characters every six weeks, Ganyu remains as the undisputed queen of damage.
However, merely pulling Ganyu will not be enough. Just like every character, players will need to ascend her to level 90 before feeling the difference of power when compared to others. Thus, players need to start collecting her ascension materials right away in order to do that.
The ascension materials that Ganyu will need are,
- Shivada Jade Silver
- Hoarfrost Core (Obtained from Cryo Regisvine in Monstadt)
- Whopperflower Nectar
- Qingxin Flowers
The level wise ascension materials for Ganyu are listed below:
Level 20
- 1 Shivada Jade Silver
- 3 Qingxin Flowers
- 3 Whopperflower Nectar
- 20000 Mora
Level 40
- 3 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 2 Hoarfrost Core
- 10 Qingxin Flowers
- 15 Whopperflower Nectar
- 40000 Mora
Level 50
- 6 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 4 Hoarfrost Core
- 20 Qingxin Flowers
- 12 Shimmering Nectar
- 60000 Mora
Level 60
- 3 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 8 Hoarfrost Core
- 30 Qingxin Flowers
- 18 Shimmering Nectar
- 80000 Mora
Level 70
- 6 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 12 Hoarfrost Core
- 45 Qingxin Flowers
- 12 Energy Nectar
- 100000 Mora
Level 80
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 20 Hoarfrost Core
- 60 Qingxin Flowers
- 24 Energy Nectar
- 120000 Mora
While most of the materials are easy to obtain, Whopperflower Nectar is a bit tedious. It involves farming Whopperflowers all across the map and that can take quite a while. Therefore, collecting all materials from now on is definitely recommended.