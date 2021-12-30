Genshin Impact Shenhe: Voice actors, birthday, team role, and skills explained

Genshin Impact continues to release more information regarding the new addition in version 2.4. Today, the developer introduces Shenhe, a 5-star Cryo-polearm character, in great detail.

The announcement reveals Shenhe's voice actors, birthday date, ascension materials, some of her talents' descriptions, and more. For a short introduction about Shenhe, she is a human and an adepti disciple with a mysterious vibe. However, Shenhe has become as aloof as the adepti themselves after having spent most of her time cultivating in seclusion in Liyue's highlands.

Shenhe's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Shenhe possesses a distant and indifferent personality due to her isolation in the mountains. Thus, Genshin Impact fans can expect her to voice as mature and disinterested in everything. Two of Shenhe's voice actors are Chelsea Kwoka and Kawasumi Ayako.

Who is Kawasumi Ayako

Kawasumi Ayako is a voice actress and a singer at the same time. Debuting from years 1997 and being active until now, Ayako has over 20 years of experience being a voice actor.

Some of the notorious characters Ayako has voiced are:

Blanc Neige (Shining Wind) Erina Pendleton (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure) Akari Kamigishi (To Heart) Saber (Fate/stay night)

In addition to countless anime series, Ayako also has experience in acting video game characters such as Punishing: Gray Raven, Fate/Grand Order, and Girls' Frontline.

A lesser-known detail about Ayako is that she is a talented pianist who has been playing since she was a child. Genshin Impact made the right choice in casting Ayako as Shenhe's voice actress.

Who is Chelsea Kwoka

Chelsea Kwoka may not be as famous as her counterpart JP voice actor, but the former isn't one to be underestimated.

Chelsea is a well-known actress who has appeared in TV series and films such as Beta, The Escape Plan, and My Life in Venice Beach. It looks like Chelsea has added video games to her bucket list as she has provided her voice to Genshin Impact's Shenhe.

When is Genshin Impact Shenhe's birthday?

ม่อน💌 @mouchefluff march 10???? shenhe has the same birthday as my brother lmao march 10???? shenhe has the same birthday as my brother lmao

Shenhe's birthday is confirmed to be on March 10, a date very close to Jean's birthday. With the addition of Shenhe, March now has four Genshin Impact characters' birthdates.

Qiqi on March 3

Shenhe on March 10

Jean on March 14

Noelle on March 21

Shenhe's team role and skills explained

Shenhe is a support character who can increase the Cryo damage dealt by all nearby party members.

Shenhe's Elemental Skill: Spring Spirit Summoning (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shenhe's Elemental Skill, 'Spring Spirit Summoning,' grants nearby party members with the Icy Quill effect and deals Cryo damage. Her attacks have two different styles based on whether they are tapped or held.

If players tap the Elemental Skill, Shenhe will rush forward together with a Talisman Spirit and deal Cryo damage. Meanwhile, if players hold the Elemental Skill, Shenhe commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AoE Cryo damage and slide backward.

When an active character who has the Icy Quill effect deals Cryo damage to an enemy, the damage of their Normal, Charged, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Burst will increase based on Shenhe's current ATK.

Shenhe's Elemental Burst: Divine Maiden's Deliverance (Image via Genshin Impact)

When using Shenhe's Elemental Burst, 'Divine Maiden's Deliverance,' she will release the power of the Talisman Spirit, dealing AoE Cryo damage. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that reduces opponents' Cryo RES and Physical RES. It also deals periodic Cryo damage to opponents within the area.

Shenhe's overall support kit may be a great addition to the Cryo team, especially when Ganyu is on the team as a DPS. However, players can only know the extent of her versatility after she is being released in Genshin Impact.

