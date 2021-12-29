How to use Elemental Sight in Genshin Impact on PC

The primary way for Genshin Impact players to activate Elemental Sight on PC is by using the middle mouse button.

The middle mouse button is often connected to a player's ability to scroll through a webpage. However, scrolling in Genshin Impact merely adjusts the camera's zoom in and zoom out function by default. The player must press and hold the middle mouse button to activate Elemental Sight on PC (if they wish to use the middle mouse button method).

Genshin Impact players cannot change the Elemental Sight key binding through the in-game key bindings. However, if a player does not have a functional middle mouse button for whatever reason, they don't have to buy another mouse to use Elemental Sight.

Genshin Impact guide: Using Elemental Sight on PC

Holding 'Alt' and then clicking on this icon also activates Elemental Sight (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two methods to activate Elemental Sight on PC. The normal one that most players might be familiar with in Genshin Impact is by holding down the middle mouse button. Otherwise, players can hold down the 'Alt' key, hover their mouse over the eye icon near the minimap, and click on it.

It's worth noting that the second method will last significantly longer than the middle mouse button technique if the player doesn't plan on moving or acting. They can still move the camera around with the usual and zoom in and out.

However, moving, attacking, talking to NPCs, or bringing up the Paimon Menu will end it.

PC players cannot change which key activates it in-game

An example of a PC player being unable to change the input method (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can change most key bindings under settings, but the one that activates Elemental Sight is an example of something the player cannot change. Attempting to click on it will bring up an error:

"Cannot change input method for this function"

Suppose a player really detests using the middle mouse button or clicking on the eyeball icon. In that case, they can either create a script to remap it to a different key or download a popular online application that does it for them.

Other minor notes about Elemental Sight in Genshin Impact on PC

An example of using the Kamera gadget with Elemental Sight activated (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like with other platforms, PC gamers can use any Kamera gadget while Elemental Sight is active. Beginners should also know that it doesn't matter which character they have out while attempting to activate it. For instance, one can use Elemental Sight while Bennett is the active character, even though he does not possess the ability according to canon.

Also Read Article Continues below

This feature is a necessity in several quests, so PC players should get used to whatever method they prefer to use when it comes to activating Elemental Sight. It's also used in several Commissions and Bounties and will continue to be useful in future content.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Do you wish you could remap the key binding for Elemental Sight in-game? Yes No 1 votes so far