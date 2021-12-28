Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe banner 4-star characters, weapons, and Calamity Queller stats

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will begin with the arrival of Xiao and Shenhe. Thereafter, two rerun banners for Zhongli and Ganyu will be available.

Leakers have revealed the four-star characters that will have a boosted drop rate in the Shenhe and Xiao banners. Moreover, information on the weapons featured in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner is here.

Genshin Impact version 2.4: Shenhe banner's four-star characters leaked

It is worth noting that Xiao and Shenhe's banners will share pity in Genshin Impact version 2.4 (similar to the Albedo and Eula reruns). The banners will also have the same four-star characters with boosted drop rates.

The featured four-star characters are:

Ningguang

Chongyun

Yun Jin

Lumie @lumie_lumie Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all!



Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all! Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/hWSMEAO3UK

Both Ningguang and Yun Jin belong to the Geo element, and the meta currently favors Geo characters more than any other element. Interestingly, the former can be obtained as a free reward during the Lantern Rite rerun event.

On the flip side, Chongyun is a decent sub DPS character who belongs to the Cryo element and uses Claymore during combat.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 weapon banner leaked

Players eager to unlock Xiao and Shenhe will be delighted to know that their signature weapons will be featured in the upcoming Epitome Invocation (weapon) banner.

The featured five-star weapons are:

Calamity Queller (signature weapon for Shenhe)

(signature weapon for Shenhe) Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (signature weapon for Xiao)

The four-star featured weapons include:

Favonius Warbow - Bow

- Bow The Flute - Sword

- Sword Lithic Spear - Polearm

- Polearm Widsith - Catalyst

- Catalyst Favonius Greatsword- Claymore

However, banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change, and readers must take leaks with a grain of salt.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos



5✰ Banners - Shenhe + Xiao

4✰ (shared) - Yun Jin, Ningguang, Chongyun



Weapon:

5✰ - Calamity Queller + Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

4✰- Fav Warbow (may change), The Flute, Lithic Spear, Widsith, Fav Greatsword



Calamity Queller stats in Genshin Impact

Like any other five-star character in Genshin Impact, Shenhe will be released with her signature weapon called Calamity Queller in version 2.4.

The Polearm has an ATK% sub-stat with the following passive at R1:

Increases all Elemental DMG by 12%. Obtain Consummation for 20 seconds after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on-field, Cosummation's ATK increase is doubled.

At Refinement Rank 5, the Elemental DMG buff is increased to 24%, and the buff from Consummation reaches 6.4% per second.

At Lv. 1, the Calamity Queller has a 49 Base ATK and 3.6% ATK% boost. At Lv. 90, the Base ATK increases to 741, and the ATK% boost reaches 16.5 %.

Shenhe is expected to play the role of a Cryo support character, and the Calamity Queller also seems to favor an off-field support-based playstyle. It is safe to assume that the upcoming Cryo five-star character will be one of the best support units when paired with the new Polearm.

