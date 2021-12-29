×
Create
Notifications

Zhongli's ascension materials and level-up resources in Genshin Impact

Zhongli needs some precious materials (Image via Genshin Impact)
Zhongli needs some precious materials (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 29, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact players will be getting another shot at Zhongli during the 2.4 update, as he is set to be featured during the update's second half. Zhongli is a powerful 5-star unit with some amazing stats and abilities.

He has been a staple unit in nearly every team since his buffs, as his shields are just too good to pass on. Players who have needed a tank on their Genshin Impact teams will definitely want to give Zhongli a shot.

Here's what Zhongli needs to ascend in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to ascend Zhongli

I guess we are getting a triple rerun so 4 banners in #GenshinImpact Version 2.4 #XIAO #zhongli #Ganyu https://t.co/d4uqoheWqb

Zhongli is one of Genshin Impact's best 5-star characters, with his shielding and utility being unmatched in the current meta. Fans who have yet to summon for Zhongli will definitely want to prepare for his return in the next update.

Luckily, as he is an old character, all of his materials are freely available to farm in preparation. With this guide, players can start grabbing these items early.

Ascension #MaterialsMora
1Privitha Topaz Sliver x 1Cor Lapis  x 3Slime Condensate x 320,000
2Privitha Topaz Fragment x 3Basalt Pillar x 2Cor Lapis x 10Slime Condensate x 1540,000
3Privitha Topaz Fragment x 6Basalt Pillar x 4Cor Lapis  x 20Slime Secretions x 1260,000
4Privitha Topaz Chunk x 3Basalt Pillar x 8Cor Lapis  x 30Slime Secretions x 1880,000
5Privitha Topaz Chunk x 6Basalt Pillar x 12Cor Lapis  x 45Slime Concentrate x 12100,000
6Privitha Topaz Gemstone x 6Basalt Pillar x 20Cor Lapis  x 60Slime Concentrate x 24120,000

Farming these items isn't too tough, as they can all be gathered easily in Liyue. Here's a guide on how to locate each item for Zhongli's ascension:

Privitha Topaz and Basalt Pillars

Gonna go fight Geo Hypostasis with a 4 Geo Comp 💀 https://t.co/qzP871pb6e

The Geo Hypostasis can be found in Liyue in the Guyun Stone Forest. This large cube will drop both the Privitha Topaz and the Basalt Pillars that Zhongli needs to ascend.

Taking down this foe is a lot easier with Zhongli as well, as his Elemental Skill will demolish the pillars that this boss summons. Defeating the Hypostasis will require a non-Geo character however, as the boss is immune to Geo damage.

Genshin Impact fans should keep this in mind when they challenge the Geo Hypostasis.

Cor Lapis

Cor Lapis is an amber gemstone that can be found growing around rock formations in Liyue. This gem is pretty common and tons can be found throughout the region. There is a lot of Cor Lapis to uncover, so players can take advantage of this helpful interactive map to find it all.

Destroying Cor Lapis is also made a lot easier thanks to Zhongli's Elemental Skill as it will break the gem in a single activation.

Slime Concentrate

Most Genshin Impact players will have plenty of Slime Concentrate. However, for those who don't, they can use this video as a guide to acquiring them.

There are a ton of Slimes that can be found all around the world of Genshin, and taking them down is super easy. These slimes also tend to drop a ton of the gooey ascension material, making farming a cinch.

Mora and Heroes Wits

mora and hero’s wit https://t.co/FLpqQh6A5q

To fully ascend Zhongli to level 90, fans will need 421 Heroes Wits, which is a ton of EXP. Farming this many books can take a lot of resin, but it will be worth it in the end.

Ascending him to 90 will also take over 1.6 million Mora, so players should make sure their bank reserves are full before beginning to ascend their Zhongli.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Genshin Impact players who have been awaiting Zhongli's return will definitely want to get a head start on farming for his important materials now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी