Genshin Impact sends rare item to fans as Zhongli's birthday reward

Genshin Impact is celebrating Zhongli’s birthday on December 31, 2021. As per custom, Genshin Impact is giving away a small reward in order to commemorate the birthday of the Geo archon.

However, in this case, the reward is extremely rare and valuable when compared to other characters. This is because there is a lot of RNG (Random Number Generator) aspects attached along with obtaining it.

Therefore, it is recommended that players collect the reward as soon as possible from their in-game email.

Genshin Impact rewards players with a Dream Solvent to celebrate Zhongli’s birthday

Genshin Impact usually provides a reward to players whenever they celebrate any character’s birthday. The usual rewards include ascension materials or food items.

However, most of those items are easily obtainable through a few minutes of farming. Dream Solvent, on the other hand, is quite different. It is not only one of the most valuable items in the game, it is also one of the rarest.

Dream Solvent can only be obtained by completing the Trounce Domains (Childe Boss, Azdaha boss, La Signora boss and Dvalin boss) or Wolf of the North boss. The second way to obtain it is from Zhongli’s story quest “No Mere Stone."

Other than that, there is currently no other method to obtain this item. However, the utility of it is quite enormous. Dream Solvent helps players change one 5-star boss material to another through an alchemy table.

The 5-star boss materials are also very much dependent on luck. Every Trounce domain boss within Genshin Impact drops a random 5-star material. However, it can often be the one that is not wanted or needed by players.

These boss materials are used to raise the talent level of the characters. Therefore, they are extremely valuable. Dream Solvent enables players to convert unnecessary boss materials into required ones.

Dream Solvent in itself is very rare, as players get only a limited number of options to obtain them on a weekly basis. Therefore, getting one for free is definitely a game-changer.

Dream Solvent is a super rare item within the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

It seems that Genshin Impact is providing players with one on Zhongli’s birthday. This is definitely a welcome move as it simply shows the importance of Zhongli as a character within the game.

Guide to use Dream Solvent in Genshin Impact

Here are the steps you need to follow in order to use Dream Solvent:

Step 1: Find an alchemy table (can be found in Monstadt, Liyue or Inazuma)

Alchemy table in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 2: Once the menu opens, click on the second option in the bar at the top. It should read "Convert", as shown below.

Click on the second option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3: Scroll down to find any of the boss materials obtained from Trounce domains (Childe Boss, Azdaha Boss, La Signora boss, Dvalin boss) or the Wolf of the North challenge. Once you find one, click on convert in the bottom right area.

Converting boss material through Dream Solvent (Image via Genshin Impact)

Other than Dream Solvent, Zhongli's birthday reward also contains a food item, "Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup." It is Zhongli's specialty item and it helps with health regeneration.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider