Genshin Impact 2.4 banner release dates and all 4-star characters leaked

Genshin Impact’s patch 2.4 is set to be released on January 4, 2021. During the patch update livestream, it was confirmed that Shenhe, Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli will be the featured five star characters for players to pull.

The featured four stars and the dates of the banners, on the other hand, were not revealed during the patch update. However, a recent leak from a very credible source has provided some pretty concrete information on the same.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4] Banner 2 - Characters



5 stars - Ganyu and Zhongli

4 stars - Xingqiu / Beidou / Yanfei [2.4] Banner 2 - Characters5 stars - Ganyu and Zhongli4 stars - Xingqiu / Beidou / Yanfei

The strength of a banner often depends on the four stars present in them. There are some really top-tier four stars in the game. Therefore, knowing them beforehand can help players to make the right decision.

Leaks suggest Xingqiu, Beidou and Ningguang are set to return as the featured four stars in Genshin Impact 2.4 patch update

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 patch update is set to feature four top-tier five star characters. Shenhe’s kit has already put a lot of high hopes on her shoulders. Many within the community have touted her as a meta-support for Cryo characters.

Other than that, Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli are undoubtedly some of the best characters by a mile. So the demand for the featured five stars is definitely up there.

Lumie @lumie_lumie Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all!



Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all! Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/hWSMEAO3UK

Yun Jin is the only four-star character that is officially known to be coming with patch 2.4. This was revealed because she is a new character, and as per custom, she was showcased during Genshin Impact’s 2.4 livestream.

However, the rest of the four stars were kept secret. It seems though that there are a few leaks regarding the four stars and in all honesty, they are some of the best within Genshin Impact.

The banner dates and featured four stars have been presented below in detail.

January 5, 2022

The Transcendent One Returns: Shenhe (5 star) and Yun Jin, Ningguang and Chongyun (4 stars)

Invitation to Mundane Life: Xiao (5 star) and Yun Jin, Ningguang and Chongyun (4 stars)

January 25, 2022

Gentry of Hermitage: Zhongli (5 star) and Xingqiu, Beidou and Yanfei (4 stars in both banners)

Adrift in the Harbor: Ganyu (5 star) and Xingqiu, Beidou and Yanfei (4 stars)

While Chongyun and Ningguang are out of meta, Xingqiu, Beidou and Yanfei are extremely strong. Therefore, rolling on both Ganyu and Zhongli banners is definitely worth it.

