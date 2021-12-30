Genshin Impact 2.5 to rerun Kazuha and Raiden Shogun, suggests leak

Travelers might be delighted to learn that recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks point to a potential Kazuha and Raiden Shogun rerun.

A few different leakers have corresponding leaks that point to a similar outcome for these two fan-favorite characters. While none of it is confirmed at this point, there are still signs suggesting that both Kazuha and the Raiden Shogun will be getting their reruns in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.5.

Neither character has had a rerun yet, but both of them are popular among the community. Hence, many players are eager for any news on their potential return, regardless of whether it's true or not.

Kazuha and Raiden Shogun will apparently have reruns in Genshin Impact 2.5, according to leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Questionable]Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

The above leak is a follow-up to an older leak where the leaker's source stated that Kazuha would get a rerun in either the 2.5 or 2.6 update. This follow-up tweet now points to Genshin Impact 2.5 as being the most likely of the two versions to feature the fabled Kazuha rerun.

It's worth noting that the same leaker also stated that Kazuha would get some extra screentime around the time his rerun happens. Thus, gamers can assume that he will get the spotlight on him once more in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Raiden Shogun leaks for Genshin Impact 2.5

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post. [Questionable]Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post.

One of the most successful banners in Genshin Impact in terms of sales featured the Raiden Shogun. Fans who were unable to acquire her then should be pleased to learn that she will supposedly get a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Of course, it still has a [Questionable] tag associated with it. However, the Zhongli rerun still ended up happening, so there's a good chance that both reruns can still end up happening in Genshin Impact 2.5.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///



Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats. [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats.

This tweet ties into the previous one, where the leaker stated that Raiden Shogun would be "heavily involved within the story." It did not specify exactly what the story would be for Genshin Impact 2.5, but players might have to prepare themselves for a Raiden Shogun boss fight.

If this weekly boss fight leak is legitimate, then she will drop an Ascension Material that both Ayato and Yae Miko need.

Other Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks involving the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha

The above leak heavily hints at the second wave of banners featuring the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha in Genshin Impact 2.5. If it is legitimate, that will point to a possible release date of March 9, 2022. Remember, recent Genshin Impact versions have followed a 42-day cycle between them.

Fans currently know that Genshin Impact 2.4 is scheduled for January 5, 2022. Forty-two days after that is February 16, 2022, which would feature Yae Miko's banner in Genshin Impact 2.5 (assuming the above leak is accurate).

Banners are separated by 21-day cycles as of late; these two reruns are supposedly scheduled for the second half of Genshin Impact 2.5. Thus, players should add 21 days to February 16, 2022, to get the next release date.

In that case, March 9, 2022, is the release date for Travelers to keep in mind.

