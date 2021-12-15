Genshin Impact leaks: Raiden shogun as weekly boss, Kazuha rerun, upcoming skins, and more

Genshin Impact 2.5 and 2.6 leaks have revealed a ton of information about the future update. It appears that players will be returning to Inazuma for more battles and story quests, according to this new information.

Players will get another chance at summoning for powerful Inazuman natives like Raiden Shogun and Kaedehara Kazuha thanks to these upcoming reruns. Fans who have been waiting for the return of these characters will definitely want to save up some Primogems. These leaks detail a ton of new content, and players can read about them here.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at Inazuman reruns, Raiden Shogun boss, and more

A massive list of new Genshin Impact leaks have just been posted by reputable source UBatcha, and players will definitely want to give them a look. These leaks detail a ton of new characters and features coming in update 2.5 and 2.6.

Characters like Kazuha and Raiden Shogun look to be returning, along with a ton of new story developments. Fans who enjoy Inazuma's characters will definitely enjoy these future updates as they look to bring the spotlight back to the country.

New weekly boss

Firstly, it appears that Raiden Shogun will become a weekly boss during update 2.5 of Genshin Impact.

Players who have squared off against Raiden Shogun in the game's story mode will know that she is a tough foe who can dish out some serious damage. Taking her on as a weekly boss is sure to give some great rewards, and fans will definitely want to prepare to take her down as she drops materials for both Ayato and Yae. These two five-star characters are expected to be released in the coming updates and fans will want to start farming early.

Future reruns leaked

While this is a questionable leak according to UBatcha, it appears that Raiden Shogun may be getting a rerun during update 2.5. This would coincide with her appearance as a weekly boss, and likely some extra story content.

Genshin Impact's weekly bosses usually hold some significance in the story, and rerunning Raiden alongside a new quest makes sense. Players who missed out on the powerful Shogun may want to give her another chance this time.

Leaks have also indicated a possible rerun for Kazuha, in either update 2.5 or 2.6. Kazuha last made his appearance in Genshin Impact's 1.6 update, and served as the introduction to Inazuma. Kazuha is a powerful five-star Anemo character who can provide some great buffs for a team. He's definitely worth picking up if players have the extra Primogems.

New skins coming soon

Genshin Impact players can also expect some new skins to arrive in a future update, bringing two skins to Mondstadt characters. The exact specifics are unknown, but they will likely be released with an event that brings players back to the region of Freedom. Fans can likely expect a five-star character skin and a four-star character skin later next year.

These new Genshin Impact leaks have definitely revealed a ton of future additions, however, players should remember that they are always subject to change.

