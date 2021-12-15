Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Raiden Shogun as weekly boss to drop Ayato and Yae's ascension materials

Genshin Impact players itching to battle Raiden Shogun once more may get their wish when the 2.5 update arrives. New leaks are pointing to the possibility of the powerful Shogun appearing as a weekly boss.

She is said to drop materials for new 5-star characters like Kamisato Ayato and Yae. Raiden proved to be a tough challenge for players during her story fights, and she may be bringing this strength to weekly encounters. Fans can find out more about the potential upcoming boss in this article.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Raiden Shogun weekly boss leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There will be a new weekly boss in 2.5, this information I'm relatively confident about.



I have been given questionable info on what the weekly boss will be which will be in the reply to this tweet. Don't read the reply If you don't want to be spoiled for that. There will be a new weekly boss in 2.5, this information I'm relatively confident about.I have been given questionable info on what the weekly boss will be which will be in the reply to this tweet. Don't read the reply If you don't want to be spoiled for that.

Genshin Impact fans can look forward to a new weekly boss in update 2.5 according to this leak from reputable source UBatcha. This leak isn't confirmed yet, but sources seem to indicate that a powerful returning foe will be challenging players during this update. This weekly boss may come as a surprise to players, as it seemed like the Inazuman storyline had already come to a close. However, apparently it seems that the powerful Shogun has another fight left in her.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///



Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats. [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats.

Genshin Impact players can look forward to squaring off against the Raiden Shogun once more, as she wields her Electro might on the battlefield. As a weekly boss, Raiden will drop unique materials that allow certain characters to ascend their Talents, and it appears that she will drop items for both Ayato and Yae. Ayato and Yae are both Inazuman characters that have been rumored to be arriving during update 2.5, giving this leak some more evidence.

Possible Raiden rerun

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post. [Questionable]Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post.

These leaks have also pointed to Raiden Shogun getting a rerun during Genshin Impact 2.5, which may be the reason she is appearing as a weekly boss. Raiden's reappearance in the story would have to be big for her to duel with the Traveler once more, and having her feature as a rerun would incentivize players to pick her up. Fans who missed out on the powerful Shogun the first time will definitely want to give her a try when she releases again.

Genshin Impact 2.5 looks to be packed with new Inazuma content, and players will want to keep a close eye on leaks.

