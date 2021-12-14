Genshin Impact 2.4 banners to bring Shenhe, Yun Jin, and anticipated reruns

Genshin Impact will be releasing two new characters in update 2.4 with the arrival of Shenhe and Yun Jin. These two powerful characters hail from Liyue and look to be great additions to a team. Shenhe is a five-star Cryo character who can utilize spirits in battle while Yun Jin is a four-star Geo support that can grant useful defense boosts.

Players can also look forward to some expected reruns during this update featuring some of Liyue's strongest five-stars. Fans can find out more about these new banners here, along with projected release dates.

Genshin Impact 2.4 banner: Leaks including Shenhe and Yun Jin

#TheGameAwards #GenshinImpact First look of Yun Jin has officially been revealed at The Game Awards 2021, release confirmed in version 2.4! First look of Yun Jin has officially been revealed at The Game Awards 2021, release confirmed in version 2.4!#TheGameAwards #GenshinImpact https://t.co/vHn8vphkt4

Yun Jin has finally made her debut on the grand stage thanks to Genshin Impact's appearance at The Game Awards. Players who have been looking forward to this four-star Geo character won't have to wait much longer as she looks to release during update 2.4 alongside Shenhe.

These two characters will be added to Liyue's roster, and fans have been waiting for their release for a long time. Shenhe and Yun Jin were some of the earliest leaked Genshin Impact characters, and now they have finally been officially confirmed.

#GenshinImpact "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris#GenshinImpact https://t.co/vIzYf2SVq0

Thanks to Genshin Impact's official Twitter account, players know for sure that Shenhe and Yun Jin are set to arrive during the game's next update. These two characters both wield powerful polearms and look to support their teammates with useful buffs. Gamers who need some extra power for their strongest carries may want to pick them up for the added boost to damage.

While it's uncertain which banner will be coming first, it's likely that Yun Jin and Shenhe will be arriving on either January 5 or January 26.

If they are part of the game's first 2.4 banner, then they will come at the start of the month on January 5, but if the reruns are first then players will need to wait until January 26.

Other expected reruns

Other reruns are expected to arrive during the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, including powerful characters like Ganyu, Xiao, and Zhongli. While these aren't officially confirmed yet, art from the events have surfaced that reveal Ganyu and Xiao playing a significant role during this update. Players who have been waiting a long time for these two to make a reappearance may want to save their Primogems a bit longer for Genshin Impact 2.4's release.

Genshin Impact 2.4 looks to bring a ton of powerful characters to the game and players won't want to miss out.

