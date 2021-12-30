Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal Yae Miko’s icon, release date expected in February 2022

There are some new unverified Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks involving Yae Miko that some fans might wish to learn.

If these leaks end up being accurate, then they would've known about it ahead of time. On the opposite side of the spectrum, it would simply mean that these leaks were bogus and ate up a little bit of the player's time. Either way, some Travelers love to participate in discussions involving Genshin Impact leaks.

Many players are eagerly awaiting to see Yae Miko in action. She was an instrumental character to Inazuma's Archon Quests, and she has a unique design, but she wasn't playable for several updates since her debut.

If some Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks are believed, then February 16, 2022, is her likely release date.

New Genshin Impact 2.5 leak shows Yae Miko's character icon, plus possible news on her release date

The above leak has gained some traction online within several Genshin Impact communities. It merely displays Yae Miko's character icon and nothing else. Travelers have already received leaks in the past stating that Yae Miko will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.5, including details about her moveset.

Hence, it's not unheard of to receive more in-depth leaks shortly. Right now, players are only getting crumbs of Yae Miko's existence through minor leaks like the one shown above.

Genshin Impact 2.5 beta isn't out yet, but other factors make some players doubt the legitimacy of this leak. One of them is that the white arrow is missing near the character's name.

An example of how a single unit's icon usually looks like in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above image shows how a character's name and icon usually look in Genshin Impact in the current version. The white triangle is pointing toward the character's name from the right side.

In the Yae Miko leak, that arrow is absent. It's unlikely due to her name's length, as Kujou Sara's name is longer, but the white arrow is still present. Another thing to note is that the Yae Miko icon leak is pixelated and low-quality. Those types of leaks are often associated with photoshops, as it's easier to pass it off as "legitimate" that way.

Possible release date for Yae Miko

Another leak of note is a riddle by an old Genshin Impact leaker. In case it gets deleted, it simply states: "Two.Five; 1=Y 2= R+K." Some players' most common conclusion is that it translates to Yae Miko will appear in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.5. Likewise, the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha reruns will occur in the second half of that update.

The same leaker posted another Tweet stating that "A was always planned for the patch after Y." The common consensus among players is that Ayato is planned in the patch after Yae Miko.

Also Read Article Continues below

Assuming that this leak is credible, it would make Yae Miko's likely release date February 16, 2022. That is based on the usual 21-day cycle for Genshin Impact banners, with February 16, 2022, being 42 days after Genshin Impact 2.4's confirmed start (January 5, 2022).

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Yae Miko character icon leak is real? Yes No 4 votes so far