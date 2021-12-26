Genshin Impact leaks reveal Ayato and Yae’s skill names from early development stage

Kamisato Ayato and Yae Miko are two of the most anticipated characters within Genshin Impact.

Over the past few months there have been numerous leaks regarding these characters. However, a recent leak has surfaced that provides information on the skill names of the characters.

Yae Miko is supposed to be an Electro catalyst user, while Kamisato Ayato is leaning towards hydro claymore. While the skill names do not confirm the weapon types, the usage of the characters is sort of deducible from the same.

Ayato and Yae’s skill name leaks provide insight into the utility of the characters within Genshin Impact

Ayato and Yae are two of the most coveted characters by the Genshin Impact community. However, until now, Yae Miko has only been showcased within the story, while Ayato has only a few mentions within character dialogs.

Other than that, there is nothing official about the characters at the moment. Everything starting from the weapon type as well as the usage of the characters is still a mystery. Yae’s element is known to be electro as she possesses the vision.

However, Ayato is rumored to have the hydro element. Apart from that, there have been some very vague descriptions on how both of these characters function within the game.

The leakers who were responsible for the previous revelations now seem to have data mined names of the skills of both characters. It is important to remember that these skill names can change and it is often impossible to deduce their usage.

Ayato and Yae Miko skill leaks (Image via Reddit)

Therefore, any information on their functionality is always going to be an assumption until they are revealed officially to the public by miHoYo. However, from the looks of it, Yae Miko does look like a damage dealer considering her skill names.

She has a skill called "Fox Tower" which apparently drops in three towers and then explodes to deal huge damage. Apart from that, her skill "Elder Brain" sounds like a very powerful skill even though its usage is unknown.

In the case of Ayato, his skill names make it sound like someone who will provide buffs to the team in Genshin Impact. In other words, he is either a support or an enabler. This is because he has multiple skills with the names “Buff”, “Weapon Buff” and “Modifier”.

Apart from that, there have been leaks which suggest he is supposed to boost the power of the entire team. Therefore, these skills are probably party wide buffs, even though there is very little information on his workings.

As of now, all of these are just rumors and Genshin Impact players will have to wait for official news. Yae Miko and Ayato should not be very far from release (maybe 2.5 or 2.6). Therefore, players should wait before believing anything regarding the leaks.

