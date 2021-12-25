Genshin Impact leaks tease Yae Miko's skills; Authenticity remains questionable

Genshin Impact leaks come in many forms, with some being detailed descriptions of abilities and spot-on predictions, while others are more subtle in nature. This new apparent leak of Yae Miko's abilities comes from a source on the NGA forums, which has been a host to many of the most accurate Genshin Impact leaks.

However, the quality of the leak is a bit suspect. Players should definitely take this leak with a grain of salt, but if it turns out to be true, Yae Miko might be incredibly strong.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yae Miko's possible skills revealed in a drawing

While at first glance, this image may seem indecipherable, a supposed Genshin Impact leaker has stated that this reveals Yae Miko's skillset. Now, according to the leaker, this shows off Miko's Elemental Skill and Burst, along with her unique dash that allows her to deal Electro damage to enemies.

Some players have tried to decipher this image and make it easier to understand, but it's still unknown exactly what is being depicted. Players with a keen eye for puzzles might have an easier time understanding this image.

Another player has posted this interpretation of the skills that makes it somewhat easier to understand. In this version, Yae's unique skill is at the top, featuring a dash through foes that leaves Electro damage in her wake.

The second image is likely her Elemental Burst as she summons a storm of Electro damage over enemies within her summoned sigils. This will likely deal massive damage to all enemies caught within. The final image shows off her Normal Attacks chaining between foes, which makes sense for an electricity-wielding Catalyst user.

Yae's weapon

Lumie @lumie_lumie ⚔️A closer look at the 'Narukami' series of weapons with their Electro designs. A 3D model for the Catalyst does not currently exist, only an icon. No further info exists.⚔️ ⚔️A closer look at the 'Narukami' series of weapons with their Electro designs. A 3D model for the Catalyst does not currently exist, only an icon. No further info exists.⚔️ https://t.co/tkMkL8ZXQk

The weapon in the leaks is likely this Narukami series Catalyst, though these weapons have all undergone some small design changes from their original models. This weapon will likely boost Yae's damage significantly, as signature weapons usually fit their corresponding 5-star well. Players who plan on summoning for Yae will want to save up their Primogems for this weapon as well.

Genshin Impact's leaks continue to be revealed in interesting ways, and players should definitely keep this one in mind with a hefty pinch of salt.

