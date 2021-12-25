All Genshin Impact small lamp grass locations with interactive map

Genshin Impact's world is full of plants to collect and use in crafting recipes and for ascending characters. Small Lamp Grass is a shining blue plant that can only be found in Mondstadt, and is used for several of Mondstadt's strongest characters.

Players who need this plant won't have to hunt for it too hard, as it can be found in relatively easy-to-navigate areas. This plant also grows in large clusters, making it a simple task to gather a bunch. Fans can find an interactive map with locations for Small Lamp Grass here.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Small Lamp Grass

Thanks to this Genshin Impact interactive map, finding the locations of Small Lamp Grass is easier than ever. This luminescent plant glows brightly during the night, making it surprisingly easy to see from afar. Players who are hunting for this plant will definitely want to set their in-game time to night to make finding them much easier. These plants grow along dark paths, and can be found in huge bunches in places like Wolvendom and Windrise.

Players can follow this route to gather 52 Small Lamp Grass in only five minutes, which makes farming this plant so much easier. Fans may need to join other Genshin Impact worlds to get enough for a full ascension, but this small flower isn't needed for too many characters.

Characters who need Small Lamp Grass

Diluc 🎄 @CEOofDiluc



Which one is your favourite Genshin plant?



Mine is the small lamp grass because they not only glow in the dark but also make a really pretty sound and drop sparkles when you go near them. 💙✨ Daily #Diluc , Day 11.Which one is your favourite Genshin plant?Mine is the small lamp grass because they not only glow in the dark but also make a really pretty sound and drop sparkles when you go near them. 💙✨ Daily #Diluc, Day 11.Which one is your favourite Genshin plant?Mine is the small lamp grass because they not only glow in the dark but also make a really pretty sound and drop sparkles when you go near them. 💙✨ https://t.co/F89lMrAnVC

A character that most players will be hunting Small Lamp Grass for is Diluc, the powerful 5-star Pyro character. Diluc requires a ton of Lamp Grass to fully ascend, needing 168 of these precious flowers. Fans who plan on getting their Diluc to level 90 will definitely want to start farming these flowers now, as they only respawn every two days.

Fischl also uses Lamp Grass as her ascension material, and players will certainly want to get her to at least level 60. Fischl is an amazing support who gets even better with constellations, and taking advantage of her can boost a team's efficiency by a ton.

Players looking for a strong Electro support will want to start grabbing their Small Lamp Grass as soon as they can.

🌬❄️Winter Wandyland🌬❄️ @iiWanderlust16 Some pictures of Small Lamp Grass that I took close to Wolvendom, Mondstadt yesterday.

Sadly can’t play Genshin Impact right now due to maintenance. :( Some pictures of Small Lamp Grass that I took close to Wolvendom, Mondstadt yesterday.Sadly can’t play Genshin Impact right now due to maintenance. :( https://t.co/l2jbgce9qx

The last character who needs Small Lamp Grass in Genshin Impact is Amber, the Outrider from Mondstadt. Amber will need plenty of Lamp Grass to fully ascend, but players may want to hold off on building their Amber unless they like her character. If fans do enjoy Amber, they can use these maps to help grab enough of this precious flower to boost her to 90.

Genshin Impact players can take advantage of these maps to help find as much Small Lamp Grass as they need.

