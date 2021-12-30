Genshin Impact leak: Yae Miko and Ayato release date and roadmap hinted by leaker

Yae Miko and Ayato fans might be glad to hear that there is a new Genshin Impact leak hinting at their possible release dates.

The potential release dates for Yae Miko and Ayato based on the current roadmap are:

February 16, 2022 (Yae Miko)

(Yae Miko) March 30, 2022, or April 20, 2022 (Ayato)

Of course, those release dates are based on the assumption that the recent leaks involving them are accurate. Yae Miko will supposedly arrive in the first wave of banners in Genshin Impact 2.5, whereas Ayato will arrive sometime in the 2.6 update.

Likewise, those release dates are based on past updates involving the 21-day cycle that recent banners utilize.

Genshin Impact leak hinting at Yae Miko and Ayato's possible release dates

The above Reddit post is a compilation of a leaker's riddle on Twitter involving Genshin Impact's upcoming banners. Essentially, the first post hints at Yae Miko arriving in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.5, with the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha reruns happening in the second half.

Apparently, Ayato is planned for the patch after Yae Miko. The second post only talks about "A" coming after "Y," so Genshin Impact players can interpret that in a number of ways. One of them is that Ayato will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.6.

There was another Chinese leak from a WeChat where one of the leakers stated that Ayato was scheduled to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.6. If true, that would line up with the previous leak of Ayato arriving a patch after Yae Miko.

On a side note, this leak also states that Sumeru will arrive in Genshin Impact 3.0. It also mentions that Ayato has short blue hair and a white coat. None of this information is verifiable at the moment, so players should keep that in mind.

Speculation on possible release dates

Yae Miko will arrive before Ayato, according to the leaks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Leakers don't state which banner Ayato will appear in for Genshin Impact 2.6, but Yae Miko will apparently come out in the first one for Genshin Impact 2.5. Here are the number of days between the recent Genshin Impact updates:

Genshin Impact 2.0 -> Genshin Impact 2.1: 42 days (July 21 - September 1, 2021)

42 days (July 21 - September 1, 2021) Genshin Impact 2.1 -> Genshin Impact 2.2: 42 days (September 1 - October 13, 2021)

42 days (September 1 - October 13, 2021) Genshin Impact 2.2 -> Genshin Impact 2.3: 42 days (October 13 - November 24, 2021)

42 days (October 13 - November 24, 2021) Genshin Impact 2.3 -> Genshin Impact 2.4: 42 days (November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022)

As every recent update has taken 42 days, one can deduce that Genshin Impact 2.5 will arrive on February 16, 2022. Hence, Yae Miko's release date is also February 16, 2022, if the leak hinting at her being in the first half is accurate.

Ayato will have two possible release dates if he arrives in Genshin Impact 2.6. Those two dates are:

March 30, 2022

April 20, 2022

Genshin Impact 2.6 should launch on March 30, 2022 (42 days after February 16, 2022). If Ayato arrives in the second banner rather than the first one, players would have to wait another 21 days until April 20, 2022, to get him.

