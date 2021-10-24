Genshin Impact takes down alleged fanmade Sumeru region because of copyright infringement

The Genshin Impact community is eager for the launch of the next Teyvat region. Based on the leaks, it is almost confirmed that it will be either The Chasm region or Sumeru.

Leakers, as usual, have tried their best to reveal information about the new regions. However, in a surprising turn of events, Genshin Impact took down an alleged fan art related to the Sumeru region over copyright infringement.

This was undoubtedly an unexpected move because the leaker had claimed that the renders were fan art.

Sumeru's release in Genshin Impact might be closer than ever

It all started when prominent leaker Genshin Intel posted a video inspired by unreleased content in Genshin Impact on Twitter. The video contained several renders and a lot of structures built around trees.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Thanks everyone for the 200K!

In celebration, I'm posting some fanart inspired by unreleased content in Genshin.A preemptive Q&A for this post:Q: Are these leaks?

A: They are fanart.Q: What region is this from?

A: No idea.Q: Will the content be released? When?

The preemptive Q&A related to the post mentioned that it was fan art and not a leak. In addition, it wasn't confirmed if the region showcased is Sumeru.

Regardless, fans were quick to assume that the renders in the video were for Sumeru because they included many structures and buildings built under trees and roots.

The entire city seemed to resemble a giant tree and the community was convinced that the renders were for Sumeru, the Dendro region in Tevyat.

Alleged Sumeru fanart by Genshin Intel that was taken down by miHoYo (Image via Twitter/Genshin_Intel)

miHoYo deleting the alleged fan art has further complicated the mystery around the upcoming region of Genshin Impact. It's possible that the video wasn't fan-made but was from Sumeru's development stage.

miHoYo has always been strict against leakers. Considering that the developer quickly took down the alleged fan art, the release of Sumeru or The Chasm might be a lot closer than we think.

What to expect from Sumeru in Genshin Impact

The biggest reasons the alleged fan art is linked to Sumeru are the trees and the roots. The upcoming nation, based on the Genshin Impact lore, worships Lord Kusanali.

Lord Kusanali is the Flower Archon and belongs to the Dendro element. Hence, it is rumored that the Sumeru region is full of trees, roots, greenery, and flowers.

Liben and Dansleif are the two characters who have talked about Sumeru up until now. Both characters claimed it to be a region full of desert and rainforest. This description matches the alleged fanart by Genshin Intel and it might be why miHoYo took it down.

Genshin Impact players can enjoy the new events that have arrived in the game with the 2.2 update. The Labrynith Warriors event has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, and players want it to last as a permanent feature.

