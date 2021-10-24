Possible Yunjin gameplay revealed in Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks

A new Genshin Impact 2.4 leak showcases some potential Yunjin gameplay, except it is in terrible quality.

Due to its terrible condition, it's hard to confirm or refute the validity of this Genshin Impact 2.4 leak. It's extremely pixelated, but players can still get a general idea of how Yunjin looks. It's a simple video leak that lasts for a few seconds. It consists of her walking and some circle appearing near her silhouette.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn't give players a clearer idea of what her vision or rarity is. Other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks provide some insight on the topic, but they're separate from this video.

Potential Yunjin gameplay revealed in Genshin Impact 2.4 leak

The character model shares the same general shape and colors as what's been revealed about Yunjin thus far. It's impossible to tell if it's a legitimate leak, but it's a video some Yunjin fans might wish to see.

Some Reddit users pointed to how this video could use MMD (MikuMikuDance) with a model resembling Yunjin. Afterward, the video creator could have pixelated the footage to the point that people couldn't immediately say that it was fake.

A few players speculate that the large circular object is a moon of some kind. A few related leaks state that Yunjin might be a 4-star Anemo character, such as the random leak posted in the Xiao Mains subreddit.

A random throwaway account posted that leak, so one shouldn't immediately believe that it's real. Nonetheless, it's still a big leak and pertains to Yunjin. If she is a 4-star Anemo character, that large circular object can come from her Elemental Skill or Burst.

Four-star characters don't have cutscenes when they activate an Elemental Burst. However, the leaked video ends shortly after it begins. Combine that limitation with its poor resolution, and it's only something that players can speculate on.

Possible release date

Yunjin is supposedly coming out on a Genshin Impact 2.4 banner. Other credible leakers have collaborated on this particular leak. Hence, it's more plausible than the previous two leaks.

However, this leak doesn't state what Yunjin can do in Genshin Impact 2.4. There is no legitimate information on her vision, rarity, Elemental Skill, or other moveset details.

Based on what players know about Genshin Impact's 21-day banner cycles, that would make Yunjin's release date either January 4, 2021, or January 25, 2021.

As more Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks come out of the woodworks, travelers may see more straightforward videos with Yunjin in them.

