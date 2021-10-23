Yunjin’s release date in Genshin Impact: Leaks and speculations explained

Yunjin's release date can be determined by looking at a few Genshin Impact leaks and speculating on current 21-day cycles.

Recent Genshin Impact banners have lasted for 21 days. Travelers know the 2.2 banners' 5-star characters, thanks to official announcements. Likewise, Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks revealed that Albedo is having a rerun in the first half. Itto and Gorou will be on the second half of version 2.3.

It's worth noting that it's unknown what Yunjin's vision and rarity is. Travelers should also know that recent leaks suggest she will appear in Genshin 2.4, although the specific date isn't mentioned.

Still, there are two potential release dates to consider.

Speculation and leaks on Yunjin's release date in Genshin Impact

It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~)

[2.4 Banner]It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~)

According to a few credible leakers, Yunjin is expected to debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.4. The same leak states that there is no news on Shenhe's predicament. Interestingly enough, it seems as though Travelers should expect to return to Liyue by Genshin Impact 2.4.

It's unknown what other characters will appear with her on the banner. It also doesn't specify a release date, but players can speculate on it through the power of deduction.

There should be two banners in Genshin Impact 2.4. One will start on January 4, 2021, and the other will begin on January 25, 2021. These dates are connected to older leaks, which the next section will cover.

Other banner leaks in the meantime

Albedo has been leaked to have a release date of November 23, 2021. Itto and Gorou are on another banner, which begins on December 14, 2021. There is a 21-day difference between the two release dates.

If Yunjin is supposed to come out in Genshin Impact 2.4, that means there are two release dates to analyze. Of course, this comes into the assumption that miHoYo doesn't change how banners work and how long they last.

Twenty-one days after December 14, 2021, is January 4, 2021. That is one possibility for a Genshin Impact 2.4 banner. Now add 21 days to that date to get January 25, 2021. That date would be the release date for the second banner.

Logically, Yunjin would have to be playable on one of those dates if she's been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.4.

There is also another reasonably popular leak making waves in the Genshin Impact community. It's just a text-based leak, so readers should take it with more of a grain of salt than the previous leaks.

If it's true, then it would mean that Yunjin will be a 4-star Anemo user as she would appear on a Xiao rerun banner. This text leak also covers other topics, but they're not relevant to the Yunjin discussion.

Assuming she's a 4-star character, then Genshin Impact players will have a good chance of summoning her on the banner. Sadly, this leak doesn't specify a specific release date for Yunjin.

The OP of that Reddit thread even states to "take with a grain of salt because I myself don't know how much or if any of this is true or not." Still, it's information that might interest Yunjin fans.

