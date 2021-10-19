Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: The Chasm region and Yunjin release expected

Genshin Impact 2.2 has only just begun and there are already leaks for version 2.4. Amidst massive speculation, credible sources have surfaced with some interesting information.

According to two trusted leakers, players can expect two big incomings in Genshin Impact 2.4. Liyue’s opera singer Yunjin should become a playable character, and the highly-anticipated Chasm region may appear as well.

Genshin Impact leakers predict The Chasm and Yunjin for version 2.4

Two credible Genshin Impact leakers, Tz and UBatcha, recently posted on Twitter about the game's upcoming content. The information is congruent with one another, as they both agree that Yunjin and a new region will debut in version 2.4.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz 【2.4banner】

已经确定有云堇啦！

属性没看见 星级没看见

另外一个卡池无消息

也许也是复刻吧

申鹤目前还没有消息。

（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） 【2.4banner】

已经确定有云堇啦！

属性没看见 星级没看见

另外一个卡池无消息

也许也是复刻吧

申鹤目前还没有消息。

（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） https://t.co/OrWzXamQOW I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta…

A translation of Tz's original tweet reads that Yunjin is confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.4, though the leaker didn't see her element or rarity. Tz also claims there's no news about Shenhe or the other banner. However, they stated that this version will the swing the narrative back to Liyue.

UBatcha soon responded to Tz, agreeing that Yunjin is destined for 2.4. The leaker also added that a new area, probably The Chasm, would also arrive in this version. Though Tz didn't confirm The Chasm's arrival, they did agree with UBatcha that a new area was on the way.

Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… yep new area twitter.com/ubatcha1/statu… yep new area twitter.com/ubatcha1/statu…

Genshin Impact's next major region, Sumeru, is probably far from being released. Therefore, The Chasm is the most likely candidate for the new area in 2.4.

Genshin Impact players may explore The Chasm in version 2.4

The Chasm has been labeled on the Teyvat map since Genshin Impact’s launch. Consequently, players are well aware that this region will be open for exploration at some point.

Thanks to the recent leaks, fans are hopeful that version 2.4 will feature The Chasm.

The Chasm on the Teyvat map (Image via miHoYo)

West of Lisha, The Chasm has historically served as the heart of Liyue's mining industry. Currently however, the mines are closed due to some strange accidents.

Genshin Impact's story in The Chasm will surely reveal the details surrounding these mishaps, and the Traveler may be commissioned to clean things up as usual.

Some more lore about Azhdaha may also surface in The Chasm, as it's known that the dragon resided there before humans ever mined it.

Genshin Leaks + Streamer @iKarinia A hint within the game that the Chasm might bring some cool new features to Genshin Impact! A hint within the game that the Chasm might bring some cool new features to Genshin Impact! https://t.co/ij1JN330Sh

Regardless of what the story may hold, The Chasm should provide a unique experience compared to Liyue. Its terrain and climate are known to be different, so there may very well be unique exploration mechanics or obstacles.

Yunjin is likely to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.4

While Genshin Impact players explore The Chasm, or whichever region arrives in 2.4, they may also find the opportunity to summon Yunjin.

Despite being leaked about a year ago, Yunjin is still yet to appear in Genshin Impact. However, the Liyue native has been mentioned on several occasions.

ki 🧸 itto & yunjin wanter @xiayae there is an announcement on the bulletin board in liyue abt yunjin D: when is mhy gonna release her i’ve been waiting for soooo long !! there is an announcement on the bulletin board in liyue abt yunjin D: when is mhy gonna release her i’ve been waiting for soooo long !! https://t.co/rBNBi7Or54

irish @kureouji bulletin board in qingce village mentions yunjin as well :o bulletin board in qingce village mentions yunjin as well :o https://t.co/M8swH5uv1B

Due to several bulletin boards and character voicelines, the Genshin Impact community has a general idea of who Yunjin is. She's a much-loved character in Liyue, and is renowned for her performances in the opera. Her shows always gather a huge audience, and characters like Ninguang and Xingqiu have spoken very highly of her prowess.

Yunjin also appeared in a recent cutscene from the Moonlight Festival. Here, a small hint appears that she may have an Anemo Vision. Though she was originally predicted to be a Geo character, the cutscene showed her with a light green emblem.

Also Read

𝗫𝗜𝗔𝗢: LEAK 𝙔𝘼𝙆𝙎𝙃𝘼 @GardienXiao

To be taken with a grain of salt @LvChoerryMtion YunJin is likely to be an Anemo character. in the official 2.1 cutscene, Yunjin appears with green vision.To be taken with a grain of salt @LvChoerryMtion YunJin is likely to be an Anemo character. in the official 2.1 cutscene, Yunjin appears with green vision.

To be taken with a grain of salt https://t.co/N1HtsjySWr

Based on Genshin Impact's update schedule, version 2.4 will likely be released in early January 2022. If the leaks are true, Yunjin fans just need to wait for a few more months before they can summon the esteemed musician.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul