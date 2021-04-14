Xiao is a character released on Genshin Impact 1.3. This Guardian Yaksha has been anticipated since the release of the game. This anticipation comes from the fact that he was one of the most popular characters in the Closed Beta Test.

Although he's deemed underpowered compared to his Closed Beta Test version, loyal fans still happily wish for this Adeptus. In Genshin Impact, Xiao is the sole surviving Yaksha, bearing endless years of Karmic debts from the killings he had done.

Top 5 mistakes Genshin Impact 'Xiao' players make and how to avoid them

While playing this 5-star Anemo character, players might have made some mistakes. These are a few examples.

#5 Not utilizing Xiao's skill and passive

Everyone suffers from the rocky terrain of Liyue or the mountains of Mondstadt. Both regions have their fair share of high mountains that require players to calculate stamina or even consume foods to climb safely.

Xiao's passive is an amazing solution for that. It reduces stamina consumption while climbing. He makes patrolling the world map much easier and faster.

He has a long dash skill which he can do mid-air. This skill is not only useful for exploration, but it's also handy in combat. It allows Xiao to regenerate energy when his burst isn't filled, and players can also use this skill before plunging, allowing easy reposition.

#4 Playing Xiao on physical build

Xiao's main source of damage is his elemental burst. His burst infuses Xiao's weapon with Anemo, converting all his hits into Anemo.

If players build him on physical attack, then Xiao will lose the bonus while this burst is active. Considering players should attempt to have his burst active as often as possible, building Xiao with physical is a great mistake.

Rather than a physical build, players can opt for an Anemo bonus instead. His current best set is 2-Viridescent Venerer + 2-Gladiator's Finale.

#3 Not using him with a battery

Xiao's burst allows him to deal massive damage, especially when players use his plunge attacks. However, his burst has a high energy requirement. Xiao's damage will suffer if he can't burst constantly.

At C0, his skill has two charges. This skill can be used to regenerate energy, but it is not enough. He needs a battery in his team to help recharge his burst.

A battery is a character that generates a lot of energy particles when they use their skill. For Xiao, Anemo characters will be the most effective battery, so players can use Anemo MC, Jean, Venti, or Sucrose for the job.

#2 Playing him with Noblesse Oblige

This is one of the most common mistakes in building Xiao. Since his burst plays a big role in his damage, players tend to think that Noblesse will further boost it.

However, Noblesse only boosts the original burst damage and not the weapon infusions. So it will not enhance weapon infusion for characters like Noelle, Diluc, and Xiao. As a result, building Xiao with Noblesse is worthless.

#1 Not using him with a healer or a shielder

When Xiao uses his burst, he gradually loses HP as he wreaks havoc upon his enemies. Considering he's a suicidal type of character, it is crucial to protect him. Not having protection will harm his flow of damage.

It's the same case with a shielder. A shielder will provide continuity to Xiao's performance as players can comfortably plunge attacks without worrying about his HP.

