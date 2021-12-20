Genshin Impact Xiangling build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

In Genshin Impact, Xiangling has become a popular sub-DPS character in the many months since her release.

The Genshin Impact community generally recognizes Xiangling as one of the best 4-star sub-DPS characters, among the likes of Xingqiu. Her Elemental Skill, Guoba, packs a mean punch across four Pyro attacks. However, the most important part of her kit is her Elemental Burst, Pyronado, which deals massive damage and constantly infuses enemies with Pyro.

Best artifacts and weapons for Xiangling in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Xiangling

In Genshin Impact, the best current artifact set for Xiangling is Emblem of Severed Fate. Xiangling's Elemental Burst is the most important part of her sub-DPS kit, and these artifacts are perfect for this ability.

Emblem of Severed Fate artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

With four Emblem of Severed Fate artifacts, Xiangling gets a buff to Energy Recharge, and her burst damage grows based on her Energy Recharge.

Noblesse Oblige and Crimson Witch of Flames are both good options as well. The former helps Xiangling fit into a team-buffer role, while the latter buffs both of her elemental abilities.

Regarding the artifact stats, a CRIT Rate/Damage Circlet is recommended along with a Pyro Damage goblet. An Energy Recharge or ATK% Sands piece should also fit Xiangling nicely.

Best weapons for Xiangling

Xiangling with Staff of Homa (Image via Genshin Impact)

Among the 5-star polearms, the best option for Xiangling is Staff of Homa. This weapon provides a very nice CRIT Damage bonus, and buffs both HP and ATK stats.

Of course, most Genshin Impact players who've summoned Staff of Homa have probably equipped the spear to Hu Tao or Zhongli. Thankfully, the F2P-friendly polearm, The Catch, works just as well for Xiangling.

Xiangling with The Catch (Image via Genshin Impact)

After a bit of fishing, players can unlock The Catch and bring it to Refinement 5 without spending a single Primogem. This weapon buffs the damage and CRIT Rate of its wielder's Elemental Burst, meaning it's a great fit for Xiangling.

With the right build, Xiangling is one of the best sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. She can set up elemental reactions like Melt and Vaporize, while dealing very impressive damage numbers for a 4-star unit.

