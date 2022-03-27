Best artifacts to farm for Ayaka (different roles) before Genshin Impact 2.6 rerun

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will bring back Ayaka during its second phase. The five-star Cryo sword user will return after a long time, and the hype for her upcoming banner is sky-scraping.

Ayaka is a great DPS unit that relies on her Elemental Burst for damage. Due to her playstyle and constant Cryo application, it is recommended to use her in Mono-Cryo teams or Freeze teams.

Based on her team role, these are some of the best artifacts that players should farm for Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

1) Four-piece Blizzard Strayer

The bonuses provided by the Blizzard Strayer Artifact set in Genshin Impact are:

2-piece bonus - Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

- Cryo DMG Bonus +15% 4-piece bonus- When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

The four-piece Blizzard Strayer is the ideal option if players are willing to run Ayaka as the main DPS in a Freeze based team. The Cryo DMG bonus is highly desirable and the four-piece gives 40% additional Crit Rate to the character.

This is the best artifact set in almost every situation, and forming 2-piece sets of two artifacts could significantly reduce Ayaka's overall damage.

It is also important to note that in Freeze-based compostions, players will generally have another Cryo unit with Ayaka as well. It could be Shenhe, Diona, Chongyun, Kaeya, or Rosaria. Hence, with Cryo Elemental Resonance, another 15% Crit Rate is granted against Cryo-affected enemies.

2) 2-piece combinations

Even if Genshin Impact players are using Ayaka in quick swap teams that aren't based on permanently freezing enemies, the two-piece Blizzard Strayer artifact set is still a must.

However, instead of the 4-piece, the following 2-pieces can be beneficial:

2-piece Gladiator/Shimenawa for 18% ATK buff.

for 18% ATK buff. 2-piece Noblesse Oblige for 20% Elemental Burst DMG. Ayaka's burst is an off-field ability and it is the main source of Ayaka's damage.

While the four-piece Blizzard Strayer is the best artifact set for Ayaka in every situation, players can choose the aforementioned 2-piece combinations if they aren't using a Freeze team, or if they have a weapon like the Primordial Jade Cutter.

Crit Rate is Primordial Jade Cutter's sub-stat, and when combined with Blizzard Strayer's four-piece bonus, it can lead to Ayaka having more than 100% Crit Rate which is pointless.

Only in unique situations like these, players are advised to farm for other artifacts like Shimenawa, Gladiator, or Noblesse Oblige.

The four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set is also used by some players, but it is useful only when Ayaka is having over 250% Energy Recharge. With over 250% ER, she'll be able to spam her burst on cooldown, and also gain a massive Elemental Burst DMG buff.

Edited by Danyal Arabi