5 best Genshin Impact DPS characters for single target enemies in 2022

Genshin Impact has a variety of characters in their roster that everyone can build to fulfill different roles. However, not many can fulfill the role of DPS or as the main damage dealer in the party. DPS characters have abilities that have the potential to deal maximum damage to enemies. They are the primary source of damage output in a team.

Over the period, Genshin Impact has released multiple DPS characters that excel at their role. This article will cover the five best DPS characters for single target enemies in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 best single target DPS including Ganyu and others in 2022

5) Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto (Image via Genshin Impact)

Element: Geo

Weapon: Claymore

Starting the list with Arataki “Numero Uno” Itto, he is one of the most underrated characters in Genshin Impact. Arataki Itto works the best when added to Mono-Geo teams such as Gorou, Albedo, and many others. When paired with the right party members, Arataki Itto can clear single targets with just his brute force.

Arataki Itto’s Elemental Skill acts as a taunt whereas he can increase his overall DPS by casting his Elemental Burst. The best way to deal the maximum damage with Arataki Itto is to spam Charge attacks after stacking Superstrength from his normal attacks and Elemental Skill.

All his damage is based on his current DEF and even his signature weapon Redhorn Stonethresher also increases DEF as well as Crit DMG.

4) Eula

Eula (Image via Genshin Impact)

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Claymore

Eula is one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact when it comes to single targets. Most of her damage comes from her physical damage and Elemental Burst.

During her Elemental Burst, Eula can use her elemental skill, normal, and charged attacks to stack damage for the next 7 secs. After 7 seconds, all the stacked damage will be released in the form of a huge AoE explosion.

She is a cryo DPS who can easily trigger superconduct reactions on enemies to amplify her overall physical DMG. Hence, it is best to build a physical damage Eula since her abilities do not help in dealing with Cryo damage at all.

Her signature weapons Song of Broken Pines also provides an additional Physical DMG Bonus.

3) Ganyu

Ganyu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Ganyu is an excellent ranged-DPS in Genshin Impact who relies on her charged shots to deal the maximum amount of damage. Being a Cryo DPS, she has access to Blizzard Strayer, one of the most broken artifacts that provides additional cryo damage and crit-rate to Ganyu.

Ganyu’s charged attacks are different from other bow characters in the game. Her charged attacks have different levels and each level has a different damage multiplier.

At level 10, a full-charged attack of Ganyu will deal 230% damage at the initial hit and will explode, which deals additional 320% AoE damage. One of her passive talents also increases her Cryo Damage when Ganyu is standing inside her Elemental Burst.

2) Hu Tao

Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm

Single target enemies are Hu Tao’s bread and butter. Like Ganyu, Hu Tao relies on her charged attack to trigger Melt and Vaporize to deal maximum damage to opponents. Her Elemental Skill allows Hu Tao to sacrifice a portion of her health to increase her attack and convert all damage to Pyro damage.

Even though her resistance to interruption increases through her Elemental Skill, it is best to protect Hu Tao with a shield. The best characters to pair with Hu Tao are Xingqiu, Zhongli, Albedo, and many others.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Ayaka is an absolute beast with the ability to dodge attacks with her unique alternative sprint. Ayaka relies on her Cryo-infused damage to dish out the maximum numbers. With the right build and freeze teams, she can freeze her enemies permanently and focus entirely on offense.

Her ascension stat is Crit-rate as well making her very easy to build and players can focus more on stacking Crit DMG on her to increase her overall damage output.

Apart from dealing AoE damage, her Elemental Skill also provides an additional buff to Ayaka’s normal and charge attacks. Her Elemental Burst will summon a frontal wave of slashes that deal heavy Cryo damage to opponents.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul