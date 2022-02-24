Genshin Impact 2.6 update release date, countdown, first banner, and more leaks

Genshin Impact 2.6's release date is March 30, 2022, with several leaks indicating that Ayato will be on the first banner.

It's worth looking at some past precedence regarding the dates between previous version updates:

2.0 -> 2.1: July 21, 2021 - September 1, 2021

July 21, 2021 - September 1, 2021 2.1 -> 2.2: September 1, 2021 - October 13, 2021

September 1, 2021 - October 13, 2021 2.2 -> 2.3: October 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021

October 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021 2.3 -> 2.4: November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022

November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022 2.4 -> 2.5: January 5, 2022 - February 16, 2022

Every recent update has lasted for 42 days. It would stand to reason that Genshin Impact 2.6 will come out 42 days after February 16, 2022, which points to a release date of March 30, 2022.

Similarly, these past updates' maintenance began at 6.00 am (UTC+8), with the game usually being playable around 11.00 am (UTC+8). One can deduce that Genshin Impact 2.6's maintenance will also begin at 6.00 am (UTC+8), with the game being playable around 11.00 am (UTC+8).

Known Genshin Impact 2.6 information

If Genshin Impact 2.6 will be playable at 11.00 am (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, then the above countdown should clearly indicate when it will arrive. It can always be slightly off depending on whether or not maintenance finishes early or later than what's usually scheduled.

With all that technical information out of the way, it's worth looking at what players can expect to see in this update.

First banner featuring Ayato

TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh



I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)



2.6 reruns are not finalized yet #Ayato is the FIRST featured banner of patch 2.6 (first banner cycle of 2.6)I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)2.6 reruns are not finalized yet #Ayato is the FIRST featured banner of patch 2.6 (first banner cycle of 2.6)I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)2.6 reruns are not finalized yet

One of the most common but popular Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks states that Ayato will be on the first banner of the new update. Assuming that's true, he would be playable on March 30, 2022 (the same as the upcoming version update).

There isn't any current information on the 4-star characters or the weapon banner that will run alongside Ayato. There are several leaks about several potential reruns, but none of those have been outright confirmed as of yet.

Naturally, that also means there isn't any verifiable news on any concurrent banners with Ayato or specific details on the banners of the second phase of the update.

The Chasm

One of the most significant parts of this update will be the introduction of The Chasm. Travelers will finally be able to visit this location, and it will feature new enemies and puzzles for them to overcome.

Astute users would remember that the 2.5 Special Program already revealed that this location could be visited in this update.

For instance, the three tweets above include new tutorials relevant to gamers traversing throughout The Chasm. Most of these mechanics are unique to this region, although users should already be familiar with the idea of an enemy gaining buffs against shielded characters.

Naturally, there will also be a new boss for gamers to vanquish for a new unique drop. In this case, the item is known as Runic Fang, but no character currently uses it. No leaked character uses it, either.

These leaks are only a tiny part of what's been leaked thus far for Genshin Impact 2.6. That said, Travelers should keep in mind that everything is subject to change in either minor or major ways.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Will you skip Ayato's banner? Yes No 6 votes so far