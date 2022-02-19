Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayato gameplay, release date, and more

Ayato is a character that many Travelers are hyped to see in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Gone are the days of questionable text leaks, and in are the times with gameplay videos and other credible leaks. It's worth mentioning that everything leaked thus far is subject to change. That said, it's worth checking out what Travelers currently know about this beloved character.

Based on current leaks, he's currently expected to arrive on March 30, 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato (Gameplay, release date, and more)

Sadly, miHoYo took down the HD YouTube video posted in the above Tweet. The Twitter version is of lower quality, but it's clear enough for Travelers to get an idea of what Ayato's moveset does. It essentially shows off his Elemental Burst and how quick his Elemental Skill's Hydro-infused attacks are.

The video starts with his Elemental Burst, which has the following properties:

Does Hydro DMG in a wide circular area

Allies will have their ATK SPD buffed if they're in that area

The duration is 15 seconds

The cooldown is 20 seconds

Its Energy Cost is 80

He then quickly does his Elemental Skill, which creates a watery illusion that taunts nearby foes and gives Ayato "Soukai Kanka." This effect has the following properties:

His Normal Attacks now deal Hydro DMG, and he attacks faster than before.

Attacking foes give him "Wave Flash," which increases his Shunsuiken DMG based on his Max HP (stacking up to four times, once every 0.1 seconds).

He gains increased resistance to interruption.

He cannot use Charged or Plunging Attacks.

Soukai Kankai vanishes if he leaves the field.

Nearby allies' Normal Attacks reduce its cooldown by two seconds.

Soukai Kanka currently lasts for six seconds, with a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Sai @0x90sai



HD:



(does this scale quadratically? idk - ill leave that to the theorycrafters) [2.6 Beta] Ayato's Burst ScalingHD: streamable.com/1mm9uy (does this scale quadratically? idk - ill leave that to the theorycrafters) [2.6 Beta] Ayato's Burst ScalingHD: streamable.com/1mm9uy(does this scale quadratically? idk - ill leave that to the theorycrafters) https://t.co/HqDipQf5eP

The above video showcases how quickly his Elemental Burst can damage a cluster of enemies. Ayato doesn't execute any other attacks in this video, so it is entirely his Elemental Burst that's at work in this Genshin Impact 2.6 leak.

Players don't need to worry about the specific numbers too much, as the leaker stated in a later Tweet:

"The damage in this video isn't made to represent actual damage, I never will try to recreate actual damage numbers due to the frequent ability scaling changes during beta."

The above video is another demonstration of his Elemental Burst in action. Comparing its performance against a single enemy or a horde of them is quite the juxtaposition. It's worth noting that all of these gameplay leaks are early on in Genshin Impact 2.6's beta, so certain elements are subject to change.

Potential release date

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (192/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (



What we DON'T know:



- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)



- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.) Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. ( twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st… What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.) What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…)What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.)

Several Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks indicate that Ayato will be on the first banner of this update. If that's the case, then his release date would be the same as Genshin Impact 2.6's launch. Based on the past precedence of previous updates lasting for 42 days, both Ayato and Genshin Impact 2.6 should launch on March 30, 2022.

More related Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks

Genshin Impact Guides @WorldOfTeyvat Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! https://t.co/IRwzMO5Ld0

Practically everything has already been leaked about Ayato in Genshin Impact. A good example is his Ascension Materials, which are beautifully organized in the above Tweet for players who wish to pre-farm it.

Note: All of these items are available in Version 2.5 right now.

Similarly, all six of his Constellations have been leaked. It is worth noting that everything is subject to change, including Constellations. For instance, Yae Miko had a few changes made to her Constellations from the first beta to her final version.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

