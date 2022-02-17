Genshin Impact 2.6 beta content has been leaked, with this article focusing solely on Ayato's Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials. Everything regarding Kamisato Ayato has recently been leaked, to much fanfare. Travelers have been waiting to see anything involving him for a while now.
As the recent leaks have impressed a sizable portion of the fanbase, some players want to spend Primogems and Intertwined Fates to get him in Genshin Impact 2.6. In that case, they should pre-farm all of his Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials. All of those items are obtainable in Genshin Impact 2.5.
All of Ayato's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
This means that Ayato needs the following Ascension Materials to reach his maximum level in Genshin Impact:
- 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
- 9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
- 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
- 168x Sakura Bloom
- 18x Old Handguard
- 30x Kageuchi Handguard
- 36x Famed Handguard
- 46x Dew of Repudiation
- 420,000 Mora
Ayato's Talent Level-Up Materials
This means that Ayato needs the following Talent Level-Up Materials to max out a single Talent in Genshin Impact:
- 3x Teachings of Elegance
- 21x Guide to Elegance
- 38x Philosophies of Elegance
- 6x Old Handguard
- 22x Kageuchi Handguard
- 31x Famed Handguard
- 6x Mudra of the Malefic General
- 1x Crown of Insight
- 1,652,500 Mora
Maxing out all three of his Talents requires:
- 9x Teachings of Elegance
- 63x Guide to Elegance
- 114x Philosophies of Elegance
- 18x Old Handguard
- 66x Kageuchi Handguard
- 93x Famed Handguard
- 18x Mudra of the Malefic General
- 3x Crown of Insight
- 4,957,500 Mora
Farming Ayato's Talent Level-Up and Ascension Materials
Vanquishing Hydro Hypostasis will award Genshin Impact players with both the Dew of Repudiation and Varunada Lazurite materials. Travelers can find this Boss at Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island. They only need to farm enough times to either earn or craft the following items:
- 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
- 9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
- 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
- 46x Dew of Repudiation
Ayato also needs 168 Sakura Blooms. There are currently 75 spawns of this item, all of which are on Narukami Island. Travelers need to use Electro on their clusters to harvest them.
His Ascensions need:
- 18x Old Handguard
- 30x Kageuchi Handguard
- 36x Famed Handguard
Meanwhile, leveling up all three Talents requires:
- 18x Old Handguard
- 66x Kageuchi Handguard
- 93x Famed Handguard
Slaying Nobushi and Kairagi will help give players these materials. They're currently found throughout most of Inazuma.
Maxing out all three of his Talents requires:
- 9x Teachings of Elegance
- 63x Guide to Elegance
- 114x Philosophies of Elegance
Travelers must complete the Thundering Valley levels at the Violet Court Domain to accomplish this. However, they can only access these levels on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Mudra of the Malefic General is only obtainable through the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain. To access it, Travelers must complete Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest, Transient Dreams.
Remember that players can only get these rewards once a week; they will need 18 Mudras of the Malefic General to max out all three Talents.
Q. Will you pre-farm everything for him?
Yes
No