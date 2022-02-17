Genshin Impact 2.6 beta content has been leaked, with this article focusing solely on Ayato's Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials. Everything regarding Kamisato Ayato has recently been leaked, to much fanfare. Travelers have been waiting to see anything involving him for a while now.

As the recent leaks have impressed a sizable portion of the fanbase, some players want to spend Primogems and Intertwined Fates to get him in Genshin Impact 2.6. In that case, they should pre-farm all of his Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials. All of those items are obtainable in Genshin Impact 2.5.

All of Ayato's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Ascension # Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 1 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver 3x Sakura Bloom 3x Old Handguard N/A 20,000 2 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 10x Sakura Bloom 15x Old Handguard 2x Dew of Repudiation 40,000 3 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 20x Sakura Bloom 12x Kageuchi Handguard 4x Dew of Repudiation 60,000 4 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 30x Sakura Bloom 18x Kageuchi Handguard 8x Dew of Repudiation 80,000 5 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 45x Sakura Bloom 12x Famed Handguard 12x Dew of Repudiation 100,000 6 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone 60x Sakura Bloom 24x Famed Handguard 20x Dew of Repudiation 120,000

This means that Ayato needs the following Ascension Materials to reach his maximum level in Genshin Impact:

1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

168x Sakura Bloom

18x Old Handguard

30x Kageuchi Handguard

36x Famed Handguard

46x Dew of Repudiation

420,000 Mora

Ayato's Talent Level-Up Materials

A few Talent Level-Up Materials overlap with his Ascension Materials (Image via miHoYo)

Talent Level Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 2 3x Teachings of Elegance 6x Old Handguard N/A N/A 12,500 3 2x Guide to Elegance 3x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 17,500 4 4x Guide to Elegance 4x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 25,000 5 6x Guide to Elegance 6x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 30,000 6 9x Guide to Elegance 9x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Elegance 4x Famed Handguard 1x Mudra of the Malefic General N/A 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Elegance 6x Famed Handguard 1x Mudra of the Malefic General N/A 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Elegance 9x Famed Handguard 2x Mudra of the Malefic General N/A 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Elegance 12x Famed Handguard 2x Mudra of the Malefic General 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

This means that Ayato needs the following Talent Level-Up Materials to max out a single Talent in Genshin Impact:

3x Teachings of Elegance

21x Guide to Elegance

38x Philosophies of Elegance

6x Old Handguard

22x Kageuchi Handguard

31x Famed Handguard

6x Mudra of the Malefic General

1x Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

Maxing out all three of his Talents requires:

9x Teachings of Elegance

63x Guide to Elegance

114x Philosophies of Elegance

18x Old Handguard

66x Kageuchi Handguard

93x Famed Handguard

18x Mudra of the Malefic General

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Farming Ayato's Talent Level-Up and Ascension Materials

The Hydro Hypostasis drops several Ascension Materials (Image via miHoYo)

Vanquishing Hydro Hypostasis will award Genshin Impact players with both the Dew of Repudiation and Varunada Lazurite materials. Travelers can find this Boss at Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island. They only need to farm enough times to either earn or craft the following items:

1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk

6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

46x Dew of Repudiation

Ayato also needs 168 Sakura Blooms. There are currently 75 spawns of this item, all of which are on Narukami Island. Travelers need to use Electro on their clusters to harvest them.

His Ascensions need:

18x Old Handguard

30x Kageuchi Handguard

36x Famed Handguard

Meanwhile, leveling up all three Talents requires:

18x Old Handguard

66x Kageuchi Handguard

93x Famed Handguard

Slaying Nobushi and Kairagi will help give players these materials. They're currently found throughout most of Inazuma.

Violet Court's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Maxing out all three of his Talents requires:

9x Teachings of Elegance

63x Guide to Elegance

114x Philosophies of Elegance

Travelers must complete the Thundering Valley levels at the Violet Court Domain to accomplish this. However, they can only access these levels on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Mudra of the Malefic General is only obtainable through the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain. To access it, Travelers must complete Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest, Transient Dreams.

Remember that players can only get these rewards once a week; they will need 18 Mudras of the Malefic General to max out all three Talents.

