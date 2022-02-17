×
Ayato’s Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

All of his Ascension Materials have been leaked (Image via miHoYo)
Modified Feb 17, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Genshin Impact 2.6 beta content has been leaked, with this article focusing solely on Ayato's Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials. Everything regarding Kamisato Ayato has recently been leaked, to much fanfare. Travelers have been waiting to see anything involving him for a while now.

As the recent leaks have impressed a sizable portion of the fanbase, some players want to spend Primogems and Intertwined Fates to get him in Genshin Impact 2.6. In that case, they should pre-farm all of his Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials. All of those items are obtainable in Genshin Impact 2.5.

All of Ayato's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Ascension #Material #1Material #2Material #3Material #4Mora
11x Varunada Lazurite Sliver3x Sakura Bloom3x Old HandguardN/A20,000
23x Varunada Lazurite Fragment10x Sakura Bloom15x Old Handguard2x Dew of Repudiation40,000
36x Varunada Lazurite Fragment20x Sakura Bloom12x Kageuchi Handguard4x Dew of Repudiation60,000
43x Varunada Lazurite Chunk30x Sakura Bloom18x Kageuchi Handguard8x Dew of Repudiation80,000
56x Varunada Lazurite Chunk45x Sakura Bloom12x Famed Handguard12x Dew of Repudiation100,000
66x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone60x Sakura Bloom24x Famed Handguard20x Dew of Repudiation120,000

This means that Ayato needs the following Ascension Materials to reach his maximum level in Genshin Impact:

  • 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
  • 9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
  • 9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
  • 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
  • 168x Sakura Bloom
  • 18x Old Handguard
  • 30x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 36x Famed Handguard
  • 46x Dew of Repudiation
  • 420,000 Mora

Ayato's Talent Level-Up Materials

A few Talent Level-Up Materials overlap with his Ascension Materials (Image via miHoYo)
Talent LevelMaterial #1Material #2Material #3Material #4Mora
2 3x Teachings of Elegance6x Old HandguardN/AN/A12,500
32x Guide to Elegance3x Kageuchi HandguardN/AN/A17,500
44x Guide to Elegance4x Kageuchi HandguardN/AN/A25,000
56x Guide to Elegance6x Kageuchi HandguardN/AN/A30,000
69x Guide to Elegance9x Kageuchi HandguardN/AN/A37,500
74x Philosophies of Elegance4x Famed Handguard1x Mudra of the Malefic GeneralN/A120,000
86x Philosophies of Elegance6x Famed Handguard1x Mudra of the Malefic GeneralN/A260,000
912x Philosophies of Elegance9x Famed Handguard2x Mudra of the Malefic GeneralN/A450,000
1016x Philosophies of Elegance12x Famed Handguard2x Mudra of the Malefic General1x Crown of Insight700,000

This means that Ayato needs the following Talent Level-Up Materials to max out a single Talent in Genshin Impact:

  • 3x Teachings of Elegance
  • 21x Guide to Elegance
  • 38x Philosophies of Elegance
  • 6x Old Handguard
  • 22x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 31x Famed Handguard
  • 6x Mudra of the Malefic General
  • 1x Crown of Insight
  • 1,652,500 Mora

Maxing out all three of his Talents requires:

  • 9x Teachings of Elegance
  • 63x Guide to Elegance
  • 114x Philosophies of Elegance
  • 18x Old Handguard
  • 66x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 93x Famed Handguard
  • 18x Mudra of the Malefic General
  • 3x Crown of Insight
  • 4,957,500 Mora

Farming Ayato's Talent Level-Up and Ascension Materials

The Hydro Hypostasis drops several Ascension Materials (Image via miHoYo)

Vanquishing Hydro Hypostasis will award Genshin Impact players with both the Dew of Repudiation and Varunada Lazurite materials. Travelers can find this Boss at Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island. They only need to farm enough times to either earn or craft the following items:

  • 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
  • 9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
  • 9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
  • 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
  • 46x Dew of Repudiation

Ayato also needs 168 Sakura Blooms. There are currently 75 spawns of this item, all of which are on Narukami Island. Travelers need to use Electro on their clusters to harvest them.

His Ascensions need:

  • 18x Old Handguard
  • 30x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 36x Famed Handguard

Meanwhile, leveling up all three Talents requires:

  • 18x Old Handguard
  • 66x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 93x Famed Handguard

Slaying Nobushi and Kairagi will help give players these materials. They're currently found throughout most of Inazuma.

Violet Court's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers must complete the Thundering Valley levels at the Violet Court Domain to accomplish this. However, they can only access these levels on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Mudra of the Malefic General is only obtainable through the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain. To access it, Travelers must complete Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest, Transient Dreams.

Remember that players can only get these rewards once a week; they will need 18 Mudras of the Malefic General to max out all three Talents.

