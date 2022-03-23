5 reasons to pull for Ayato in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.5 ends within a week and players are excited for the new update to launch. Kamisato Ayato will feature in the event-wish banners as soon as the new 2.6 update goes live. He is the latest addition to the Hydro character roster and has the ability to fill the role of both an on-field and off-field support character.

It goes without saying that Kamisato Ayato will definitely be bringing changes to the meta with his arrival. Players who do not have decent Hydro characters for their party should definitely consider summoning Ayato in his banner. Here are five reasons why players should pull for Ayato in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 reasons to pull for Ayato including his AoE abilities and many more

5) Compatible with multiple artifact sets

Multiple artifacts suitable for Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato Ayato is a Hydro sword user that will be released alongside a new artifact domain that will drop the signature artifact set for Ayato called the Echoes of an Offering. However, there are multiple artifacts in Genshin Impact that complement Ayato’s playstyle and can therefore be good alternatives if players already have good sub-stats on these artifacts.

In total, players have the flexibility to farm or use either of these artifact sets on Kamisato Ayato:

Echoes of an Offering (Signature Artifact Set)

Gladiator’s Finale

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Heart of Depth

4) Flexible with team composition

Kamsiato can be used as an off-field or an on-field damage dealer, making him flexible enough to add to multiple team compositions. With his abilities, Kamisato Ayato can provide great utility to multiple reaction-based teams such as Vaporize, Electro-charged, and Freeze teams.

Many reliable leaks have shown videos of Kamisato Ayato having great synergy with party members such as Ganyu, Ayaka, Shenhe, Venti, Yunjin, Chongyun, and many others.

3) One of the longest Burst durations

min | kamisato ayato 🌊 @HUTAO1ST WAIT AM I SEEING THINGS OR DID THEY ADD THIS WATER DROPLET TRANSITION TO AYATO'S BURST ANIMATION??? WAIT AM I SEEING THINGS OR DID THEY ADD THIS WATER DROPLET TRANSITION TO AYATO'S BURST ANIMATION??? https://t.co/2MCEpQ33e5

Kamisato Ayato currently boasts the longest elemental burst duration in Genshin Impact. It has been stated that his burst will be 18 seconds long, which is ample time for other party members to trigger multiple reactions to deal massive damage.

Before Kamisato Ayato, the longest duration for a burst was 15 seconds. While the extra seconds may not seem like much on paper, it has a serious impact on rotations and overall DPS on the field, especially in Spiral Abyss, where time is of the essence.

2) One of the best Hydro supports

Ayato with Xingqiu and Childe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato Ayato has the potential to be one of the best Hydro supports in Genshin Impact. Unlike other Hydro supports such as Childe or Xingqiu, Ayato has a much faster Hydro application with his elemental skill. Players can use him on-field with his elemental skills or off-field using both his elemental skills and bursts.

However, Ayato can also provide buffs to party members in his teams with his abilities. His elemental bursts can grant teammates a normal attack damage bonus of 20% at level 10. This is a huge buff when paired with characters such as Ganyu, who relies on her charged shots to dish out maximum damage.

1) All abilities provide AoE damage

The vital aspect that sets Ayato apart from all other characters is his abilities. Both his elemental skill and burst are designed to deal AoE damage, which is extremely useful when facing multiple enemies.

When Ayato’s AoE damage is combined with fast attacks, the damage potential is truly off the charts and can be used to easily clear future Spiral Abyss and other Genshin Impact content.

