Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream: The Chasm map, Ayato, Ayaka rerun, new monsters, and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream has come to an end and has certainly lived up to the community’s expectations. Numerous rumors and leaks about the newest 2.6 version had fans eagerly looking forward to the Special Program. With MiHoYo officially confirming a lot of this content in the live stream, it has players on the edge of their seats.

The 2.6 update will feature Kamisato Ayato as a new five-star, a two-character rerun, a new region to explore, new enemies to fight, new story quests, and most importantly, an Inazuma-based festival.

This article will summarize all the upcoming features and content that will be released on March 30, 2022.

Overview of Genshin Impact 2.6 update and more from live stream

1) New Inazuman Irodori Festival

The Irodori Festival is a new event coming to version 2.6 that will take place in the region of Inazuma. The festival is held to celebrate the borders of Inazuma finally opening to other nations. Players will see many familiar faces such as Albedo, Xingqiu, Klee, and many others who will show up in Inazuma.

The event is sure to bring forth many mini-events for players to enjoy. This includes an event where players can have proper sword fights with NPCs, a photography minigame, and much more.

2) Kamisato Ayato alongside Venti and Ayaka reruns

Official banners of 2.6 (Image via Genshin Imapct)

Kamisato Ayato will finally debut in the 2.6 update as a five-star. The Hydro Sword character can be used as an off-field or on-field damage dealer based on his elemental skill and elemental burst.

Kamisato Ayato will be available on the phase-1 banners of the 2.6 version alongside Venti and Kamisato Ayaka, who will rerun in the second half of the update in Genshin Impact.

3) New region of The Chasm unlocked

The new update will uncover The Chasm and will allow players to explore different regions within it. It will be divided into different parts called the Surface and the Underground Mines.

The underground regions of The Chasm are too dark to travel and players will have to use a gadget called a Lumenstone Adjuvent/catalyst to illuminate the area.

4) New enemies in The Chasm

New enemies in version 2.6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will face new enemies in the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.6 update. These enemies include:

Ruin Serpent

Floating Fungus

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

The Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter has a similar build to a Shadowy Husk, able to increase their speed when they hit a character protected by shields. In this comparison, Ruin Serpent and Floating Fungus are new types of enemies introduced in The Chasm. While the former is a new type of boss that drops Geo-based materials and Runic Fang, the latter is a new type of flying enemy.

5) New story quests

Requiem of the echoing Depths (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new update will contain multiple story quests that will help players make some progress on their character and game lore. The Special introduced two new quests, in particular, an Archon quest and a character story quest.

The new Archon Quest will take players investigating The Chasm, where players will be reunited with Dainslef. Kamisato Ayato will also have his own character story quests where players will help Ayato who is stuck in a crisis.

6) Redeem Codes

2.6 redeem codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

The redemption codes from the 2.6 livestream are:

AB7CKBVQULE5

3TPUKSV8C5X9

UT7C2TD8C5ZD

Claiming these redeem codes will reward players with a total of 300 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wits, 50,000 Mora, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. Players must remember that these redeem codes are temporary and will expire within 24 hours of their release, so players should claim them without delay. Players can use either the in-game settings or Genshin Impact’s official website to redeem these codes.

