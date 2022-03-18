Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Inazuman Irodori Festival to feature Albedo, Kazuha, Klee, and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 will bring players to a new festival in Inazuma that looks to bring characters from all across Teyvat to a special celebration. Characters like Venti, Klee, Albedo, and Xingqiu will all make appearances during this festival. This is surprising, as many of these characters seemed unlikely to have interactions with many Inazuman natives like Kamisato Ayato or Yae Miko, making it a very unique event for fans to enjoy.

Players will definitely want to take part in this upcoming festival, as it will likely provide tons of rewards. Here's what's known so far.

Genshin Impact 2.6's Irodori Festival leaked

screenshot from irodori festival!! i cant wait to witness their interaction 🤲 / genshin leaks , spoilers

The Irodori Festival is a new event coming to Genshin Impact 2.6 that will bring players to a celebration in Inazuma. The Irodori Festival is celebrating Inazuma's borders finally opening, and characters from across Teyvat will be showing up.

This celebration seems to be featuring literature in some way, with characters like Albedo and Xingqiu making appearances, likely to promote their book series. Yae Miko's advertisements can be seen all across Ritou, and will likely tie into the event's main story. This event will have a ton of mini-games for fans to take part in, including a sword fighting styled game and a photography minigame.

- Take critter/plant photos for two NPCs to inspire their poetry

- Tower defense with limited tower varieties & quotas, plus Wondrous Sticks

- Swordfight minigame that requires parry

- 4 ikebana chores

These special games will likely net players a ton of Primogems that they will want to use on upcoming characters like Kamisato Ayato and Venti's rerun banner.

The main story of this event will also bring fans a lot of rewards, especially thanks to its plethora of main quests that provide huge sums of Primogems once completed. Players will have a lot of content to get through once this festival begins.

yeah so irodori festival, meant to celebrate the opening of inazuma's borders and welcome foreign visitors, featuring albedo, and emphsizing xingqiu so much that he becomes the free 4* character, seeing the book he wrote and albedo had drawn put up, is real?

Gamers can look forward to a free 4-star character from this event as well, as Xingqiu appears to be an event reward near the end of the event. Xingqiu is an amazing 4-star support character who can provide a ton of Hydro damage to his allies, along with an insane amount of Energy Recharge and even a bit of healing. Players won't want to miss out on the chance to get a free copy of Xingqiu, as he is one of the best characters in the game.

Genshin Impact 2.6's Irodori Festival looks to be one of the biggest events so far, and fans will definitely want to participate in the celebrations.

