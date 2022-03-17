Genshin Impact 2.6 patch release date, time and banners for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.6 is only a few weeks away, and players will finally get the opportunity to summon for powerful characters like Kamisato Ayato and Venti. This update looks to bring gamers new experiences and journeys, as tons of content will be released, including new regions, quests, and events.

There is a lot to look forward to in this update, with some of the game's most exciting story events ever, along with a massive new area to explore. Players can find out when this update is set to be released, along with the upcoming banners and more.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Release date and more information revealed

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



Genshin Impact 2.6 has recently announced its official livestream where players can look forward to the reveal of tons of new information about the update. Kamisato Ayato and Ayaka are set to make an appearance during the livestream, guiding fans through the 2.6 update's upcoming content.

With the update launching on March 30, gamers won't have to wait much longer to begin playing this new expansion.

Leakers have revealed the upcoming banners set to arrive during the first half of Genshin Impact 2.6, and they seem amazing. Players will have the ability to wish for both the Hydro 5-star swordsman Kamisato Ayato, and the 5-star Anemo Archon Venti. Both of these characters look to provide a lot to a team, with Ayato performing more of a DPS focused role while Venti has immense support capabilities. They will both also arrive alongside an amazing 5-star weapon banner.

This banner will include Ayato's signature weapon, the Haran Geppaku Futsu, a 5-star sword that can boost Normal Attack damage. It has a Crit Rate substat and an amazing passive for Ayato, making it a great choice.

The weapon banner will also include a 5-star bow for Venti to utilize, called the Elegy for the End. This weapon provides an insane amount of Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge, making it great for Venti's amazing Elemental Burst.

When is the update releasing?

If this update follows the usual schedule, players can expect to see it drop on March 30 at around 10:00 pm EST. This means that the maintenance will likely begin at 5:00 pm EST, giving players plenty of time to prepare for the new update.

Fans won't want to miss out, as it looks like this update will bring a ton of new content. Here are some conversions for Travelers across the world:

10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time

7:00 pm Pacific Standard Time

10:00 am Chinese Standard Time

7:30 am Indian Standard Time

2:00 am British Summer Time

Fans should be aware that these times are subject to change, especially with the variable length of update maintenance.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is releasing soon, and players won't have to wait much longer for Kamisato Ayato to release.

