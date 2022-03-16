Genshin Impact 2.6 Primogem codes release date and Special Program Livestream details

The official social platforms of Genshin Impact announced the game's next Special Program. The 2.6 live stream will be broadcast on various platforms this coming Friday. Fans can expect to see official insights about the upcoming content and characters in the new patch.

As is customary with every Special Program, Genshin Impact's developers will release redeem codes that can be claimed by the community. Players can use these redeem codes to receive Primogems, Mora, and many more rewards.

This article will cover the release date of the 2.6 Primogem codes and Special Program Livestream details.

Genshin Impact: Release date of 2.6 Primogem codes revealed

#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

It has been officially confirmed that the 2.6 Special Program will premier this coming Friday. Players will encounter three redeem codes on the live stream, which will be broadcast on March 18, 2022. The Special Program will disclose these redeem codes at different intervals during the stream for free Primogems.

These codes expire within 24 hours after their release, so players should make sure to redeem these Primogem codes before they expire on March 19, 2022. Each code will grant 100 free Primogems along with other rewards. This may include Mora, Enhancement Materials, Hero Wits, and more.

The redeem codes for the 2.6 live stream will be provided after their release in the Special Program, which can be redeemed either in-game or through the official website.

Genshin Impact: Special Program Livestream details officially revealed

Leaked art of official image for version 2.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact’s official social platforms have made an official announcement of their next live stream on March 18, 2022, at 8.00 PM (UTC+8). The Special Program will be broadcast on various platforms simultaneously in different languages:

Twitch (EN)

YouTube (KR)

Bilibili (CN)

The English version of the live stream premieres on their official Twitch channel and will be re-uploaded on YouTube.

Here is an overview of what players can expect to see in the Special Program:

Phase-1 Banners - Kamisato Ayato is expected in the first half of version 2.6. Leaks point to Venti returning to featured banners alongside Ayato. The weapon banner is expected to include Ayato’s signature weapon Haran Tsukishiro Futsu and Venti’s signature weapon, Elegy for the End. No leaks hint at the four-star characters appearing on the banners. More details are expected from the livestream.

Kamisato Ayato is expected in the first half of version 2.6. Leaks point to Venti returning to featured banners alongside Ayato. The weapon banner is expected to include Ayato’s signature weapon Haran Tsukishiro Futsu and Venti’s signature weapon, Elegy for the End. No leaks hint at the four-star characters appearing on the banners. More details are expected from the livestream. Phase-2 Banners - No confirmation on characters for the second half of version 2.6 has been provided. With Kamisato Ayaka appearing on the announcement page, there is still hope for fans who are saving primogems to obtain her. There are also rumors about Kazuha or Yoimiya returning to the featured banners in phase-2 of version 2.6.

No confirmation on characters for the second half of version 2.6 has been provided. With Kamisato Ayaka appearing on the announcement page, there is still hope for fans who are saving primogems to obtain her. There are also rumors about Kazuha or Yoimiya returning to the featured banners in phase-2 of version 2.6. New area unlocked - The Chasm

New Enemies

Upcoming Events

Players can watch the Special Program to learn more about all the content coming to Genshin Impact in version 2.6.

