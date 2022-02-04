How to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free primogems in February 2022

The v2.5 live stream of Genshin Impact is just a few hours away, as players await a lot of different things from today's reveal. Some are sitting tight to hear about the upcoming banners, while others are waiting for the free codes of primogems. However, the latter seems to be the case in most parts, as free stuff wins in games.

The following article will help you navigate the different options in Genshin Impact and help you redeem any free codes available in February 2022. As usual, miHoYo will be holding an official live stream just a few days before the new version goes live.

Code Redemption process in Genshin Impact for February 2022

Genshin Impact codes can be redeemed via Phone, PC, or PS4, where each platform grants you the freedom to put the code either in-game or on a website.

The codes are:

VTPU3CQWYCSD: 100 primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

AB7VJC9EGDAZ: 100 primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

WT7D3CQEHVBM: 100 primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Steps to redeem

1) For PC, Mobile, and PS4 in-game

Settings menu (Image via miHoYo)

To start things off, go to your Paimon Menu inside the game and look for the cogwheel icon on the bottom left of your screen. It is right below the Clock icon, further used to manipulate time in the open world. After clicking on it, you will be directed inside the main settings menu.

Code Redemption section within the main game (Image via miHoYo)

Once you're in, head down to the Account tab below the "Language" option. After clicking on it, you will see three new options open on the right side of your screen. This includes the User Center, Redeem Code, and Privacy Policy. Click on the "Redeem Code" option for the next step.

Main Screen for Code Redemption inside the game (Image via miHoYo)

Paste or type in your free redemption code within the white section of the "Redeem Rewards" screen. Gifts will be sent to you via in-game email after hitting the "Exchange" button.

This entire process is pretty much the same on both Mobile and PS4. However, to open the Paimon Menu on Mobile, tap on the Paimon icon on the top-left of your screen.

2) Browser and official site

Official site for Code Redemption (Image via miHoYo)

Unbeknownst to many, miHoYo also has an official site exclusively for code redemption. Head to the site, choose your region in the first section and enter your code in the third.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gifts bound to the code will be delivered to you in-game via email.

Edited by Srijan Sen