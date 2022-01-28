How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC and mobile (January 2022)

Genshin Impact has a lot to offer in terms of in-game materials and currencies for gacha. While the former can be acquired easily, the latter requires real-life money or participation in daily commissions and events.

Thankfully, there are a lot of codes out there that can provide you with the currency alongside other materials.

Primogems are the only source of buying the gacha currencies in Genshin Impact. Aside from Intertwined or the Acquaint Fate, you can even buy Resins to run domains multiple times with the help of Primogems. However, there are specific processes when it comes to redeeming these codes.

Ways to redeem the Genshin Impact redeem codes on PC and mobile (January 2022)

1) PC and mobile

Genshin Impact code redeem option inside the game (Image via MiHoYo)

First and foremost, if you're on a PC, open your Paimon Menu by typing "Esc" on a keyboard or "Start" on a Controller. Once you see Paimon floating, look for the gear icon on the left of your screen. It should be the fifth option, just below the "Time" menu.

If you're on mobile, tap on the Paimon icon in the top left corner of your screen to open the main menu.

Settings menu on the Paimon screen (Image via MiHoYo)

After clicking on the Settings tab, you will be placed with eight different options to choose from. Some are used to change the Controls in the game, while others balance the Audio and Graphics. Since you're looking to redeem a code, click on the second-last option called "Account."

Account tab for redeeming codes (Image via MiHoYo)

Once inside the Account tab, click on the second option with "Redeem Now" written over it. You will get a new window with blank white space on it. Put your code in the field and click on "Exchange" at the bottom of the window. The rewards will be delivered to you via in-game email.

Last but not least, check if you have Adventure Rank 10 or above. Redeeming any gifts or Primogems through the code will be impossible if you're not AR 10.

2) Online site

Code redemption site (Image via MiHoYo)

Another way to redeem codes outside the game is through MiHoYo's official site for code redemption. Once you're in, log in using your Genshin Impact account and look for the three spaces in the middle.

The first space requires your gaming region, while the second requires your in-game name.

Also Read Article Continues below

After filling everything out, paste the code in the third blank space and click on "Redeem." This will automatically send you an in-game email with the rewards.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha