How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on mobile and PC to get free Primogems: Step-by-step guide

The live stream for Genshin Impact's version 2.4 preview has ended on Twitch and TikTok. During the stream, the game dropped three new redeem codes, awarding a total of 300 Primogems to viewers. The Primogems codes can only be used once and are only valid for a short period of time.

The new redemption codes will provide players with Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit, and the most valuable in-game currency - Primogems. In this article, we reveal the new Primogems codes from Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream and how to redeem it.

Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream new redeem codes

Before each big update, Genshin Impact provides a live stream preview for the players. With the release of version 2.4 approaching, the developers conducted a special program to give fans a sneak peek at future content. As a reward for watching the 2.4 version preview, three redeem codes were given away.

The three redemption codes distributed during the Version 2.4 Special Program are as follows:

SA7V2DRZGAU5 - 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores PSNVJURZZSD9 - 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wit 5SPDKV8ZHBFV - 100 Primogems + 50000 Mora

Genshin Impact gamers can redeem this code to get 300 Primogems instantly.

How to redeem Primogems code in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, players can redeem codes in one of two ways. By using the official redemption website, or by using the code within the game itself.

1) Redeem the Genshin Impact codes from the official website

Redeem the codes in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Launch Genshin Impact Go to the Settings by clicking on the Paimon icon in the top left corner of the screen after starting the game. Go to Accounts under Settings and select Redeem Code. To redeem the code, enter the redemption code and click Exchange.

2) Redeem the Genshin Impact codes in-game

Redeem the code by an official website (Image via Genshin Impact)

To access the Genshin Impact redeem code page, players must go to this page. Players will be asked to select a server after successfully logging in with their miHoYo account. After selecting a server, enter the redeem codes one-by-one. The Primogems will be successfully sent to the in-game mail after entering the codes and selecting "Redeem."

After successful redemption, players can collect the 300 Primogems by checking their in-game mail. When gamers choose "Collect all," all of the free Primogems will be promptly added to their inventory.

The three Genshin Impact redemption codes are only valid for a few hours and can be used in Asia, America, or Europe servers. Since rewards are limited and may only be redeemed once per account, players are encouraged to utilize the codes as quickly as possible to receive free Primogems.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee