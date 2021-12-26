Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream countdown and where to watch

Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream will premiere in less than 12 hours, but some gamers may still be confused regarding the timings, especially when they are in a different timezone.

The livestream will air simultaneously in Chinese, Korean, and English languages. However, all of them will premiere on different platforms. Hopefully, the 2.4 special program reveals the next banners as Shenhe and Yun Jin.

This article will provide a livestream countdown and where players across several regions can watch the special program.

Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream: When will it start for different time zones

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The official announcement from Genshin Impact was released two days ago, revealing the time for the special program to start and where to watch it. The last part of the Tweet above is a link that will redirect fans to the official Genshin Impact Twitch account, which is known as GenshinImpactOfficial.

The 2.4 livestream will premiere on December 26, 2021, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5). Although the message does not disclose the duration of the livestream, players can expect it to last more than 30 minutes but below an hour, based on the previous special program.

Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream countdown

Genshin Impact fans can view the countdown below to see the remaining hours for the livestream to start. This way, they don't have to convert it to other time zones:

After the special program begins, the countdown will be irrelevant. If fans accidentally miss the live stream, they'll need to wait for the replay video to air on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel.

Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream

Genshin Impact official Twitch channel (Image via Twitch/GenshinImpactOfficial)

There are two platforms where Genshin Impact fans can watch the English version for 2.4 live stream. The first one is Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Fans can visit the Twitch channel by clicking here.

Genshin Impact official TikTok channel (Image via TikTok/genshinimpact_en)

The second option is to watch the live stream on Genshin Impact's TikTok channel. Both platforms will broadcast the 2.4 special program simultaneously, which is 7:00 AM (UTC-5). Readers can go to the Genshin Impact TikTok page by clicking on this link: https://www.tiktok.com/@genshinimpact_en

Genshin Impact official YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

In case players miss the live stream at 7:00 AM (UTC-5), they can watch the second broadcast of the same on Genshin Impact's YouTube channel. This broadcast will replay the exact same live stream at 11:00 AM (UTC-5). After the stream ends, the video will be added to the YouTube channel permanently.

Aside from learning about the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, players should keep an eye out for new redemption codes that will be revealed during the live stream.

They can receive a maximum of 300 Primogems by redeeming all three codes.

Note: Keep in mind that the codes will expire in a few hours, so stay vigilant during the special program.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha