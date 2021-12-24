Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier event simplified: How to play and claim primogems

One of the remaining events in Genshin Impact 2.3, Energy Amplifier Fruition, is now available on ASIA and EU servers. Unfortunately, NA servers need to wait for another 4 hours before playing the event due to different time zones.

During the Energy Amplifier Fruition event, players must complete multiple Places of Interest and challenge the Deceitful Domain to gain Primogems rewards. Travelers need to reach Adventure Rank 20 in Genshin Impact to participate in the event.

How to play Energy Amplifier Fruition in Genshin Impact and obtain Primogems

1) Complete the 'I, Researcher' World Quest

Talk to Hosseini in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can start with Hosseini to start the Event Quest. The NPC will then lead players to Places of Interest. Concurrently, finishing the quest will also complete the first Act.

2) Clear Places of Interest

Act 1 of Energy Amplifier Fruition (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be three Acts for the Energy Amplifier Fruition event, and each Act will have three Places of Interest. Players can head to these locations by following the prompts on the event page.

Destroy the Special Mutation Stone (Image via Genshin Impact)

In each Place of Interest, there will be a special Mutation Stone that can provide massive bonuses to enemies. Thus, players are recommended to destroy these stones before fighting the enemies.

3) Configure the Energy Amplifier

Equip Irminsul Fruit Fragments onto the device (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing the 'I, Researcher' quest, gamers can now equip the Irminsul Fruit Fragments into the Energy Amplifier, both given by Hosseini. The Fruits are divided into Fractured Fruit Cores and Fractured Fruit Splinters.

Seek assistance from friends to gain more Motive Force (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can equip the Fruits by consuming Motive Force. Go through Fruit's descriptions and decide which shards suit their team. If gamers need more Motive Force, they can seek assistance from three friends.

4) Enter the Deceitful Domain

There will be three Deceitful Domains in the Energy Amplifier Fruition event (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be three Deceitful Domains corresponding to each Act in the event. Players can teleport directly to the Domain by following the prompts on the event page.

Select the difficulty level and challenge conditions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers may select the difficulty level and challenge conditions before the challenge begins. After the challenge is completed, they will receive points according to the chosen difficulty and conditions selected.

During the event, players may attempt the same stage as many times as they want to refresh the highest score they can get. Genshin Impact gamers only need an average score of 4000 per Domain if they are going for full rewards.

Claim the Primogem rewards manually (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Primogem rewards can be obtained after clearing each Act and First Clear Reward for each Domain. For the former, they will receive the Primogems automatically. However, players need to manually claim their Primogem rewards from the event page for the First Clear Reward.

Once the event ends, Genshin Impact gamers will no longer claim the Deceitful Domain score rewards. So make sure to claim all the rewards in time.

Edited by Srijan Sen