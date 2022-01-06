Genshin Impact 2.4 Redeem Codes for January 2022: Get 60 Primogems quickly

9BPCJCQGHAWZ is the Redeem Code that gives players 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience in Genshin Impact 2.4.

This code has been tested to work and should be available for the rest of the 2.4 update. Simply copy and paste 9BPCJCQGHAWZ into the game or the official website to get these rewards in the in-game mail. Travelers can only use this code once.

There are two main ways to enter Redeem Codes:

Through the official website. Via the game itself.

The remainder of this article will be designated for beginners who don't know how to redeem codes. Otherwise, experienced players can use the above code to get their rewards.

GENSHINGIFT is another old Redeem Code that works, although older players should have already used it by now.

New Genshin Impact 2.4 Redeem Code gives players 60 free Primogems

The rewards for this Redeem Code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Regardless of the method players wish to use, it's vital for them to remember to copy 9BPCJCQGHAWZ. Both methods work similarly; the main difference is how players access them. The first method includes miHoYo's website.

Here is a link to that website if players don't know where to find it. Simply click on that hyperlink to get there quickly.

Redeeming the codes through the website

This is what the website should look like if the player isn't logged in (Image via miHoYo)

Here are the steps a new player needs to do if they prefer to enter the code through the website:

Log in. One can either log in through the "Log In" button near the top right, or they can try to enter any details on the main page and be given a prompt to log in. Either way works. Select the server through the drop-down menu. The player should see "America," "Europe," "Asia," and "TW, HK, MO." Check to see if the Character Nickname is accurate. This process should be automatic. Paste 9BPCJCQGHAWZ into "Enter redemption code."

If done correctly, they will get a message stating that it was successful. If not, the player will get an error message explaining why it wasn't correct. Something like "This Redemption Code is already in use" would mean that the player has already entered the code before.

Collect the rewards through the in-game mail.

Redeeming the codes through the game

Players enter the code here in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some players might prefer to use the in-game method as it's faster to access the mail. To do so, boot up Genshin Impact and do the following steps:

Bring up the Paimon Menu (the native in-game pause screen). Click on Settings (it's a gear-shaped icon on the left side). Go to Account Click on Redeem Now Paste 9BPCJCQGHAWZ into "Enter redemption code" Click on Exchange

If the player pastes it successfully in Genshin Impact, they can instantly collect it through the in-game mail. It's similar to the previous method in that any error message will include why it didn't work.

New players should remember this, as redeeming any code in Genshin Impact works the same way every time. This includes:

Temporary codes through livestreams

Prime Gaming bundles

Giveaways

Remember that Redeem Codes can only be used once.

Edited by R. Elahi